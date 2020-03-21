ChargerReport
Top Stories
News
Game Day

Chargers Lose Another Key Special-Teamer in Free Agency as Jatavis Brown Joins Eagles

Jason B. Hirschhorn

The Los Angeles Chargers will take a radically different approach to their special-teams units during the upcoming season. After seeing several key contributions depart during the first few days of free agency, the team watched as linebacker Jatavis Brown left to join the Philadelphia Eagles on a one-year deal.

Since entering the NFL as a fifth-round pick in 2016, Brown has spent significant time on defense and special teams. Through his first three seasons, he appeared in 43 games and started 22 times, playing 1,742 snaps from scrimmage and another 207 on special teams. That split shifted in 2019, with Brown handling just 92 of the Chargers' defensive snaps while playing on half of all their special-teams plays, 210 in total.

In remains unclear how the Eagles plan to deploy Brown, but the Chargers will miss his contributions on special teams most of all. Already, key contributors such as Derek Watt and Adrian Phillips left for multiyear offers from the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots, respectively. That leaves Los Angeles with second-year pro Drue Tranquill as their top special-teamer, though he could see that workload reduced with his role on defense expected to increase in 2020.

With Brown leaving, the Chargers have just two players left from their 2016 draft class: defensive end Joey Bosa and tight end Hunter Henry. Bosa earned Pro Bowl honors last year after a dominant season while Henry's play convinced the front office to use the franchise tag on him earlier this offseason. The team also selected Watt during that year.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SoFi Stadium Construction will Continue with Only Essential Workers Onsite

Construction on SoFi Stadium will continue under California's stay-at-home order with only essential workers onsite.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Melvin Gordon Joins Broncos, Heating Up Rivalry with Chargers

Soon after the Chargers lured Chris Harris Jr. from the Broncos, running back Melvin Gordon agreed to terms with Denver.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers Lose Adrian Phillips to Patriots, Continuing Revamp of Secondary

One of the Chargers' veteran leaders, defensive back Adrian Phillips, will leave to join the post-Tom Brady Patriots.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Roto Experts break down former Chargers QB Philip Rivers' impact on the Colts

Jason B. Hirschhorn

SI.com looks at the biggest changes in Super Bowl odds since the start of free agency

Jason B. Hirschhorn

California's Stay-at-Home Order Could Affect SoFi Stadium Construction

California's new stay-at-home order could affect the construction of SoFi Stadium, and delays could impact the venue's availability for the upcoming NFL season.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

After Todd Gurley's Release, Chargers' Austin Ekeler Now Highest-Paid Running Back in L.A.

Following the Rams' decision to release Todd Gurley, the Chargers' Austin Ekeler now has the highest average salary of any running back in Los Angeles.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Joe Flacco Cut by Broncos, Ending One-Year Run in AFC West

The Broncos released Joe Flacco with a failed-physical designation Thursday, ending his run in the AFC West after one season.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Melvin Gordon's Future Remains Unclear with Free Agency Officially Underway

With the first wave of free agency nearly over, Melvin Gordon still hasn't secured a new deal, leaving the door open for a return to the Chargers.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

The Athletic on the Chargers' approach to free agency

Jason B. Hirschhorn