Chargers Lose Another Key Special-Teamer in Free Agency as Jatavis Brown Joins Eagles

The Los Angeles Chargers will take a radically different approach to their special-teams units during the upcoming season. After seeing several key contributions depart during the first few days of free agency, the team watched as linebacker Jatavis Brown left to join the Philadelphia Eagles on a one-year deal.

Since entering the NFL as a fifth-round pick in 2016, Brown has spent significant time on defense and special teams. Through his first three seasons, he appeared in 43 games and started 22 times, playing 1,742 snaps from scrimmage and another 207 on special teams. That split shifted in 2019, with Brown handling just 92 of the Chargers' defensive snaps while playing on half of all their special-teams plays, 210 in total.

In remains unclear how the Eagles plan to deploy Brown, but the Chargers will miss his contributions on special teams most of all. Already, key contributors such as Derek Watt and Adrian Phillips left for multiyear offers from the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots, respectively. That leaves Los Angeles with second-year pro Drue Tranquill as their top special-teamer, though he could see that workload reduced with his role on defense expected to increase in 2020.

With Brown leaving, the Chargers have just two players left from their 2016 draft class: defensive end Joey Bosa and tight end Hunter Henry. Bosa earned Pro Bowl honors last year after a dominant season while Henry's play convinced the front office to use the franchise tag on him earlier this offseason. The team also selected Watt during that year.

