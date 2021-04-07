Jim Mora Has the Key to Chargers Success and Talks NFL Draft

What does the former coach think the Bolts must do in the draft?

There are many factors that go into building a championship-winning team. The Chargers were close in 2018 when they went 12-4. Since then, their record has been a combined 12-20, and missed the playoffs twice.

A lot of things have changed with the roster since they last made the playoffs. So what must they do to return to the playoffs?

Well, former NFL and NCAA head coach Jim Mora analyzed the entire team and came to one conclusion.

"Protect Justin Herbert and give him a chance to develop into the great player that he's going to become," said Mora.

That was evident last year when Herbert was sacked 32 times. That is why general manager Tom Telesco and Co. made significant changes to the offensive line during the offseason.

They cut right guard Trai Turner while letting center Dan Feeney, left guard Forrest Lamp, and left tackle Sam Tevi walk in free agency. The lone survivor was right tackle Bryan Bulaga, who ended up being clutch for them.

Bulaga reached out to free-agent center and former Green Bay teammate Corey Linsley to recruit him to the Chargers. He sold him on the vision of new head coach Brandon Staley. They also signed Pittsburgh's starting guard Matt Feiler and Detroit Lions guard Oday Aboushi.

The left tackle is the one big opening on the offensive line, and it is the second most important position on any offense. The Chargers have some options, but they all point towards the draft.

In a perfect world, Oregon's Penei Sewell or Northwestern's Rashawn Slater drop to them at 13, but it seems unlikely. Mora mentioned that in ESPN's Todd McShay mock draft, he had Sewell falling to the Bolts.

"I don't know that you could ever pass up that type of talent if you're the Los Angeles Chargers," said Mora.

The Chargers would be ecstatic. Sewell would be fired up. Herbert would probably smoke a victory brisket to his new offensive line, and the addition of his former teammate.

The offensive line is set. What else, coach?

"Let's get a little bit better on defense through the draft or use maybe some scheme changes, maybe moving personnel around getting some guys back," said Mora.

There are some holes on the defensive side of the football. The team re-signed cornerback Michael Davis who made some strides last season. He still has some things to work on but expect Staley to help him keep ascending.

The team is missing a true number one cornerback, which was Casey Hayward, but the team decided to part ways with him before free agency started. There are some options in free agency like veteran Richard Sherman, but in the second round, a name that stands out is Asante Samuel Jr. His father was a Super Bowl Champion cornerback who played with a chip on his shoulder. Two other names who could make sense are Oregon's Jevon Holland and Central Florida's Aaron Robinson.

"Let's just start our quest to become world champions, and I think that if you watch them through the years, you're going to see a team that's going to really ascend, and they're going to do it on the shoulders of Justin," said Mora.

So, what do the next few weeks look like before the NFL Draft?

"Every draft room's a little bit different how they do it, but it's really intensive evaluation about each player," explained Mora. "I mean, every single player It's on your board, the scout to get up and he'll read his reports that you know, he studied this guy for three years, and they'll talk about his background.

"They'll talk about his character, his family, you know, any red flags, his strengths, his weaknesses, his measurables, that coach will have put together of film a kind of a good, the bad and the ugly film, they'll look at that, they'll look at some game tape, they might have to throw in more game tape to kind of confirm or deny some things. The GM or the decision-maker will get up, and they'll have a discussion about this guy, and then they'll start to massage their board."

"The Board" is something that is heard from every general manager in the NFL. Every board is different and is organized in different ways.

The Chargers have a lot of decisions to make from now until April 29th. This could be one of the craziest drafts in the last few years.

Does Mora believe that the Chargers can be a Super Bowl winning team behind Herbert with a new coach and some holes to fill in the roster?

"If the weapons are in place around him is the protections in place in front of him, and if they can improve their defense, which I think they will, I don't see any reason why they can't be a Super Bowl contender," explained Mora. "Now everything has to break the right way injuries and all those things, but to me, when you look at Justin, at least when I look at Justin, I see a guy that can certainly be a Super Bowl champion."