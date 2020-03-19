Joe Flacco Cut by Broncos, Ending One-Year Run in AFC West

The Los Angeles Chargers faced Joe Flacco only once as the starting quarterback of the Denver Broncos last season. They now know they won't see him again in that capacity. On Thursday, the Broncos released the veteran quarterback with a failed-physical designation, ending his run in the AFC West after just one season.

The Broncos acquired Flacco from the Baltimore Ravens for a fourth-round pick before the 2019 season, a trade that general manager John Elway believed would provide stability behind center.

"We're getting a guy that I believe at 34 years old is still very young at the position he's playing," Elway said after the deal became official. "He's got a lot of experience and still has all the tools to make all the throws. So, it really turned out to be a perfect situation for us. We're glad it worked out."

But Elway's subsequent actions suggested he had doubts. The Broncos spent a second-round pick on Missouri signal-caller Drew Lock in the 2019 NFL Draft. A severe thumb sprain in August forced Lock to spend much of his rookie season on injured reserve and kept him from making a push for the starting job, but his presence nonetheless put an expiration date on Flacco's time with the club.

That time came even earlier than expected. Flacco hurt his neck during an Oct. 27 game against the Indianapolis Colts. The Broncos placed the veteran quarterback on injured reserve the following week, effectively ending his season. Lock returned from IR a month later and made his first start against the Chargers, taking over the job for the foreseeable future.

Half of the teams in the AFC will open the 2020 season with a different starting quarterback than the one from the previous year. That figure could increase if the Las Vegas Raiders opt to move or bench Derek Carr. The Raiders have already added one quarterback this offseason, former Tennessee Titans No. 2 overall pick Marcus Mariota.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH