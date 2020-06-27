Chargers' Joey Bosa Ranks Top-5 in a CBS Sports List of Edge Rushers

While concerns regarding the start time of the 2020 season remain a consistent part of the NFL's narrative, media outlets continue to use the offseason for ranking players and stirring debate. The latest attempt comes from CBS Sports which produced a list of the 10 best edge rushers currently in the game. Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa featured prominently in those standings, coming in at No. 5 overall.

Bosa, though often overlooked due to the team for which he plays as well as his quiet demeanor, has developed into one of the NFL's premier pass rushers during his four-year career. In that time, he has recorded 40 sacks, an impressive 82 hits on the quarterback, and grown into a field-tilting player against both the pass and the run.

Bosa's improvement might not receive ample attention from media or fans outside of Southern California, but it has garnered recognition from his peers. Earlier this week, the Chargers defensive end participated in Denver Broncos star Von Miller's pass-rushing summit. That event also included several other members of CBS Sports' edge-rusher list such as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Shaq Barrett, the Chicago Bears' Khalil Mack, the Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett, and the San Francisco 49ers' Nick Bosa.

If Bosa can produce another stellar campaign in 2020, he should receive a massive pay increase soon after. The former No. 3 overall pick enters the final year of his rookie deal and will require an extension or franchise tag before free agency next offseason.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH