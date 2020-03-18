ChargerReport
Top Stories
News
Game Day

Broncos Trade for Jurrell Casey, Escalate AFC West Arms Race

Jason B. Hirschhorn

While the Los Angeles Chargers consider their options at quarterback after missing on Tom Brady, other AFC West teams have used the NFL's negotiation period to escalate the arms race within the division. Just a few hours before the official start of the new league year, the Denver Broncos have agreed to trade a seventh-round draft pick for Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Jurrell Casey.

Mike Klis of 9News in Denver first reported the news.

Over the past nine years, Casey has established himself as one of the league's most consistently dominant interior defenders. Entering 2020, the five-time Pro Bowler has amassed 51 sacks, 84 tackles for loss, and 115 hits on the quarterback, each a top-10 mark for a defensive tackle over that span. Casey has also never missed more than two games in a season. He should provide some immediate help for a Denver defensive front that could use a reliable interior pass rusher to take pressure off Von Miller and, if he re-signs, Derek Wolfe.

Normally, a player of Casey's caliber would require more than a late-round pick to acquire. However, the Broncos paid such a meager price in part due to his situation in Tennessee. Casey would have counted more than $13 million on the Titans' salary cap in 2020. By moving him, they open up more than $10 million once the deal becomes official. Furthermore, the team's investment of a first-round pick in defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons last year made paying Casey less of a necessity.

This offseason has seen the Broncos improve on multiple fronts, making them a more serious threat to the Chargers' bounce-back efforts. Denver also added cornerback A.J. Bouye in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier in March and agreed to terms with former Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow. Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs used the franchise tag to retain star defensive tackle Chris Jones and the Las Vegas Raiders added defensive lineman Carl Nassib, defensive back Jeff Heath, and tight end Jason Witten.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Derek Watt Leaving Chargers, Joins Brother T.J. with Steelers

The Steelers now have two-thirds of the Watt brothers after landing Chargers fullback Derek Watt.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

After Missing on Tom Brady, What Can the Chargers Do Now?

The Chargers missed on landing Tom Brady, leaving them with some intriguing but flawed backup plans at quarterback.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

The Athletic on why, in football terms, the Chargers might be better off without Tom Brady

Jason B. Hirschhorn

The LA Times on the Chargers' pursuit of Tom Brady

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Tom Brady Turns Down Chargers, Expected to Join Buccaneers

After considering an opportunity to join the Chargers, Brady has opted to pursue a deal with the Buccaneers.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Philip Rivers Lands with Colts, Reuniting QB with Frank Reich

Former Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers has landed with the Colts, reuniting with coach Frank Reich in the process.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers and Bryan Bulaga Agree to Deal, Bolstering Case to Tom Brady

The Chargers landed one of the top offensive linemen in free agency Tuesday, agreeing to terms with Bryan Bulaga.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Teddy Bridgewater Finalizing Deal with Panthers, Removing Option for Chargers

Former Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will sign with the Panthers, removing one of the Chargers' backup options should Tom Brady sign elsewhere.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Panthers Give Cam Newton Permission to Seek Trade, Providing Chargers with Backup Plan to Tom Brady

The Panthers have made Cam Newton available in a trade, adding an intriguing option to a loaded quarterback market.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Tom Brady Won't Return to Patriots in 2020

Tom Brady and the Patriots announce their separation through statements on social media.

Jason B. Hirschhorn