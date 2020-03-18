Broncos Trade for Jurrell Casey, Escalate AFC West Arms Race

While the Los Angeles Chargers consider their options at quarterback after missing on Tom Brady, other AFC West teams have used the NFL's negotiation period to escalate the arms race within the division. Just a few hours before the official start of the new league year, the Denver Broncos have agreed to trade a seventh-round draft pick for Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Jurrell Casey.

Mike Klis of 9News in Denver first reported the news.

Over the past nine years, Casey has established himself as one of the league's most consistently dominant interior defenders. Entering 2020, the five-time Pro Bowler has amassed 51 sacks, 84 tackles for loss, and 115 hits on the quarterback, each a top-10 mark for a defensive tackle over that span. Casey has also never missed more than two games in a season. He should provide some immediate help for a Denver defensive front that could use a reliable interior pass rusher to take pressure off Von Miller and, if he re-signs, Derek Wolfe.

Normally, a player of Casey's caliber would require more than a late-round pick to acquire. However, the Broncos paid such a meager price in part due to his situation in Tennessee. Casey would have counted more than $13 million on the Titans' salary cap in 2020. By moving him, they open up more than $10 million once the deal becomes official. Furthermore, the team's investment of a first-round pick in defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons last year made paying Casey less of a necessity.

This offseason has seen the Broncos improve on multiple fronts, making them a more serious threat to the Chargers' bounce-back efforts. Denver also added cornerback A.J. Bouye in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier in March and agreed to terms with former Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow. Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs used the franchise tag to retain star defensive tackle Chris Jones and the Las Vegas Raiders added defensive lineman Carl Nassib, defensive back Jeff Heath, and tight end Jason Witten.

