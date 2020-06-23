ChargerReport
Chargers' Justin Herbert to Take Part in Call of Duty Contest with Fans

Jason B. Hirschhorn

While Los Angeles Chargers first-round pick Justin Herbert continues to prepare for the upcoming season, he will also take some time to get involved with fans. The rookie signal-caller will take part in the Chipotle Challenger Series, a contest built around the video game Call of Duty: Warzone that will provide challengers with the opportunity to win $25,000 while playing against athletes and celebrities.

Fans interested in participating can take part in one of the challenge's qualifying competitions. Those competitions, open to all amateur gamers, will begin later this month on June 27 and 28. Another set of competitions will take place on July 11 and 12. Chipotle will host the big event on its Twitch channel on Thursday, July 16 at 12 p.m. PT.

Along with Herbert, NFL stars Von Miller, Kyler Murray, and Baker Mayfield will also participate in the Chipotle Challenger Series.

In addition to the $25,000 prize money, the winner will receive a year's supply of Chipotle. The company will also donate $25,000 to the National Urban League, a civil-rights organization based in New York that advocates for the betterment of African Americans in the United States.

Check out the full list of athlete, celebrity, and esport participants below.

Rapper Offset
Finn Wolfhard
Sabrina Ionescu
Von Miller
Kyler Murray
Baker Mayfield
Justin Herbert
Dillon Francis
ILLENIUM
Jauz
Cray
Nadeshot
CouRageJD
100 Thieves
TimTheTatMan
Symfuhny
TeePee
KingRichard
FaZe Swagg
HusKerrs
Aydan
GoldGlove
DougIsRaw

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

