Madden 21 Releases Chargers QB Justin Herbert's Initial Player Rating

Even during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that threatens to materially affect the upcoming NFL season, the anticipation for Madden 21 remains high among sports gamers. While the game doesn't receive a release for just under two months, the makers have released the initial player ratings for several notable first-round picks. That list includes Justin Herbert, the No. 6 overall pick of the Los Angeles Chargers.

Upon initial release, Herbert will boast a 70 overall rating in Madden. While not a hugely impressive figure by Madden standards, it does fall in line with some of the other grades given to 2020's first-round quarterbacks. The Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow, the top player selected in the draft, earned an initial rating of 76 while the Miami Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa, selected one spot ahead of Herbert, comes in at 73. However, the Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love, taken at 26th, did receive a superior grade to Herbert, coming in at 71 overall.

The makers of Madden tend to keep rookie ratings low and adjust them quickly after the season begins, so Herbert's rating could change significantly if and when he players. The Chargers have opened the door for Herbert to compete for the starting job but have also said that veteran Tyrod Taylor will begin training camp "in the driver's seat" for the role.

Herbert's other major ratings:

· 82 speed

· 87 acceleration

· 71 strength

· 80 agility

· 70 awareness

· 69 carrying

· 92 throwing power

· 59 tackle breaking

· 82 jumping

· 88 injury

· 86 stamina

· 88 toughness

· 58 trucking

· 72 change of direction

· 80 ball-carrier vision

· 62 stiff-arm

· 58 spin move

· 72 juke move

· 71 sack breaking

· 78 throwing under pressure

· 83 short accuracy

· 78 medium accuracy

· 76 deep accuracy

· 84 play-action

· 81 throw on the run

