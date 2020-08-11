Justin Herbert receiving equal practice snaps could mean a successful Chargers training camp

The Chargers have officially started phase one of training camp. What phase one entails is the players will work out, lift, and do position drills while social distancing and wearing masks.

Training camp is always crucial for NFL teams to evaluate how much talent they have and what they can do with that talent.

What do the Chargers need to do to call their training camp “successful”?

1. STAY HEALTHY!

Staying healthy has always been a problem for the Chargers. In 2018, tight end Hunter Henry tore his ACL in OTAs, then defensive end Joey Bosa sustained a foot injury during camp that made him miss nine games. In 2019, the Bolts lost safety Derwin James to a foot injury as well.

This can’t happen.

The team can’t afford to lose key pieces is what Bosa told the media on Monday afternoon, he even knocked on wood. The Bolts offense is going to be new because of the departure of Philip Rivers and running back Melvin Gordon. Bouncing off of that point, the Chargers signed two offensive line gems in guard Trai Turner and right tackle Bryan Bulaga, whom the team can’t afford for either player to go down with an injury because there is a slight drop in skill between the starters and reserves on the line.

On the defensive side, the Chargers need their defensive line healthy going into the season because of the lack of depth and also because they are the tone setters. When the defensive line gets going, they can disrupt an offense to perfection.

2. Making sure they scrimmage.

There are no preseason games this camp. That means that rookies and undrafted free agents are going to have a hard time getting up to speed on the NFL.

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn understands how tough this camp will be, so he explained that the team will have scrimmages to help players get in a rhythm. What these scrimmages need to do is take the place of preseason games. There should be fifteen minutes on the clock, 11-on-11, and every string of players should get playing time.

In football, it is never known whether a team will need a player to step up due to injury. The Chargers will need all of their players to be ready to play. It will also help young players like linebacker Kenneth Murray to see the field and understand what the offense is running so he can adjust to the scheme he is seeing.

3. Taylor and Herbert take an equal amount of snaps.

The quarterback’s room will be different this season, but the talent is there and led by Tyrod Taylor. He is a veteran quarterback who has done some good work in his career. Behind Taylor on the depth chart will be rookie quarterback Justin Herbert, who is coming off a strong season at the University of Oregon.

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said both quarterbacks will compete for the position, but that Taylor is in the driver’s seat. No matter what, both quarterbacks should get equal time this preseason. The reason behind that is going back again to number one, which is health.

The Bolts need to prepare for everything, and if Taylor happens to go down, they will need Herbert to take over. The team did well by hiring Pep Hamilton as the quarterback’s coach to help Herbert develop, but reps will be the thing that helps the most—especially facing a defense as talented as the Bolts have it will help both Taylor and Herbert prepare for what they will see in 2020.