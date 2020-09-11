The Chargers have a lot of talent coming off the books next offseason, and one of the biggest questions is whom will they keep? Well, last Saturday, they crossed off the name Keenan Allen after they gave the receiver a new 4-year extension worth $80 million, making him the second highest paid receiver in the NFL.

"It is amazing," explained Allen. "To come to an agreement with the organization. Them showing me that the work I have put in thus far is appreciated. It is really gratifying."

So how did the receiver celebrate after signing his third contract with the team?

"I had a little splurge," Allen said with a smile on his face. "Not really a splurge, but a Taco Tuesday mixed with a little margarita, you know."

That is what Chargers general manager is all about. He wants to draft good players and then reward them with new contracts instead of splurging in free agency. Telesco had already given defensive end Joey Bosa a new 5-year deal worth $135 million. The general manager has had a good offseason.

"I'm happy for the organization because we were able to remain aggressive in an uncertain environment," general manager Tom Telesco said. "Everyone has seen Keenan play here. His game is very polished. He is a big-time playmaker."

The pro bowl receiver is considered one of if not the best route runner in the NFL. What the Chargers coaches love about him is the way he blocks. He is willing to do the dirty stuff and help on the run game. Allen has a complete game.

He has also stepped up as a leader for the team. When speaking to rookie receivers Joe Reed and K.J. Hill mentioned that Allen is willing to help them. They also noted that when they come off the field after plays, Allen pulls them off to the side and explains what they can improve on.

That is why it was an easy decision for the team. For Allen, it would be special to be a Charger for life.

"They were the guys that drafted me," said Allen. "They gave me a chance. They gave me my first opportunity. Just being able to stay here with the organization that I started with and all the relationships I have in the building it is major."

He has certainly come a long way from his rookie year to now. He has taken his game to a whole other level. He has worked hard in the offseason. During his press conference, he mentioned that he had changed his diet, lifted weights, and just continued to work to elevate his game.

It wasn't all that pretty for Allen his first few seasons in the NFL. In 2015, the Cal product was tearing up the league in eight games, he had 67 catches for 725 yards, but in week eight against the Baltimore Ravens, he had a lacerated kidney that ended his season.

He works hard to get back for 2016. The team was facing the Kansas City Chiefs opening weekend. Allen had eight catches for 89 yards until he suffered a torn ACL. That was one season and a half missed.

So, Allen knows what fellow teammate Derwin James is going through right now after having meniscus surgery. For advice, Allen decided to remind James about "Mamba Mentality."

"S*** happens," said the former Cal receiver. "You can't control everything that was one of the messages Kobe (Bryant) left us with when he spoke with the team. Just control what you can control and do everything that you can do to get back on the field. Once you put all that work in, let God handle the rest. He will be solid. He is a strong-minded guy."

The offense has gone through some changes in the offseason. Philip Rivers is no longer the quarterback after 14 seasons of being under center. Now it is Tyrod Taylor leading the show. That means the style will change, which is something that Allen is relishing.

"It will be pretty different," said Allen about the offense changing. "We have most of the same stuff, but just his ability extend plays with his legs will be different in it of itself. You have to guard all 11 guys now, and he is really capable of breaking down the defense with his legs."

Taylor spoke to the media on Wednesday; he said that having Allen at receiver helps a new quarterback because of his unique skill set. He mentioned how Allen is "a quarterback’s best friend."

He even went further with the compliments.

"I don't think there is anyone in the league that can guard him one-on-one," said Taylor.

To which the receiver responded.

"I see no lies," said Allen.

Now that Allen's contract is taken care of, the team can focus on the season that is ahead. There are many questions on how prepared the team is heading into their first game this season.

Allen says he feels like the team is ready for the Cincinnati game and knows it won't be easy.

"It will be fun," said Allen. "That front seven that they have real big guys real good guys Carlos Dunlap, Geno Atkins, and D.J. Reader. It is going to be a tough task. We are going to have to come out play because it's going to be a dog fight."