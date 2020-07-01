In one of the biggest moments of Super Bowl LIV, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins streaked past the San Francisco 49ers' Richard Sherman for a 38-yard catch-and-run after debilitating the All-Pro corner with an inside release he had seen on film. That play set up the go-ahead score, effectively securing a 24-20 victory for the Chiefs.

"Man, shout out to Davante Adams," Watkins said during a postgame interview on NFL Network, adding, "I just knew it was one-on-one from watching film. I just thank Davante Adams because I saw him kill [Sherman] on the inside release."

Two weeks earlier, Adams' Green Bay Packers fell to the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game 37-20. However, the Pro Bowl wideout managed to find some success against Sherman during the second half, fooling him on stutter release to the inside at the line of scrimmage and pulling ahead of the cornerback for one of the Packers' biggest gains of the night. Watkins saw that play during his film study and worked to replicate Adams' maneuver in advance of the Super Bowl.

But while the Kansas City wideout might have only seen the release on tape from the 49ers' previous game, Adams credits a different receiver for showing him the way to beat Sherman.

"A guy like [Sherman] who's long, he wants to slow you down," Adams said on NFL Game Pass Film Session. "Make him uncomfortable. I've seen on film he doesn't do as well with the inside release, courtesy of Keenan Allen."

Allen, the Los Angeles Chargers top wideout over the past seven seasons, hasn't faced off against Sherman since the 2014 season. Then a member of the Seattle Seahawks' legendary "Legion of Boom" secondary, Sherman reigned as one of the NFL's truly elite defenders, boasting a defensive passer rating of just 48.1 and earning first-team All-Pro honors for the second consecutive year.

Still, Allen found a way to exploit one of Sherman's few weaknesses, setting him up with a wide step to the outside on his initial release before breaking inward, turning the talented defensive back around and generating an easy pitch-and-catch for the Chargers. Adams noticed this while preparing to face San Francisco and made sure to try it when he had a one-on-one matchup with Sherman.

"When I got inside, I actually got way too far inside," Adams said. "I didn't like where I was, so I had to close that cushion by going back at him thinking maybe I could break out. Once I got on top [of Sherman], I knew I was in a good spot. These types of balls are not easy for DBs to track. If I'm inside the numbers, I know the ball is going to be coming from over the top of my head. As long as I'm able to track it -- and I know Aaron [Rodgers] is going to put it where it needs to be -- I know we're going to have some success."

That play didn't change the final outcome of the NFC title game as the Packers fell behind 27-0 during the first half and never came within 14 points the rest of the way. Still, the inside release that beat Sherman provided the blueprint for Watkins and the Chiefs in a critical moment on the biggest stage.

Adams might have received the plaudits for giving the Chiefs an edge during the Super Bowl, but Allen deserves recognition for his contribution as well.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH