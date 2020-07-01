ChargerReport
Top Stories
Game Day
News

How Chargers WR Keenan Allen Helped the Chiefs Win Super Bowl LIV

Jason B. Hirschhorn

In one of the biggest moments of Super Bowl LIV, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins streaked past the San Francisco 49ers' Richard Sherman for a 38-yard catch-and-run after debilitating the All-Pro corner with an inside release he had seen on film. That play set up the go-ahead score, effectively securing a 24-20 victory for the Chiefs.

"Man, shout out to Davante Adams," Watkins said during a postgame interview on NFL Network, adding, "I just knew it was one-on-one from watching film. I just thank Davante Adams because I saw him kill [Sherman] on the inside release."

Two weeks earlier, Adams' Green Bay Packers fell to the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game 37-20. However, the Pro Bowl wideout managed to find some success against Sherman during the second half, fooling him on stutter release to the inside at the line of scrimmage and pulling ahead of the cornerback for one of the Packers' biggest gains of the night. Watkins saw that play during his film study and worked to replicate Adams' maneuver in advance of the Super Bowl.

But while the Kansas City wideout might have only seen the release on tape from the 49ers' previous game, Adams credits a different receiver for showing him the way to beat Sherman.

"A guy like [Sherman] who's long, he wants to slow you down," Adams said on NFL Game Pass Film Session. "Make him uncomfortable. I've seen on film he doesn't do as well with the inside release, courtesy of Keenan Allen."

Allen, the Los Angeles Chargers top wideout over the past seven seasons, hasn't faced off against Sherman since the 2014 season. Then a member of the Seattle Seahawks' legendary "Legion of Boom" secondary, Sherman reigned as one of the NFL's truly elite defenders, boasting a defensive passer rating of just 48.1 and earning first-team All-Pro honors for the second consecutive year.

Still, Allen found a way to exploit one of Sherman's few weaknesses, setting him up with a wide step to the outside on his initial release before breaking inward, turning the talented defensive back around and generating an easy pitch-and-catch for the Chargers. Adams noticed this while preparing to face San Francisco and made sure to try it when he had a one-on-one matchup with Sherman.

"When I got inside, I actually got way too far inside," Adams said. "I didn't like where I was, so I had to close that cushion by going back at him thinking maybe I could break out. Once I got on top [of Sherman], I knew I was in a good spot. These types of balls are not easy for DBs to track. If I'm inside the numbers, I know the ball is going to be coming from over the top of my head. As long as I'm able to track it -- and I know Aaron [Rodgers] is going to put it where it needs to be -- I know we're going to have some success."

That play didn't change the final outcome of the NFC title game as the Packers fell behind 27-0 during the first half and never came within 14 points the rest of the way. Still, the inside release that beat Sherman provided the blueprint for Watkins and the Chiefs in a critical moment on the biggest stage.

Adams might have received the plaudits for giving the Chiefs an edge during the Super Bowl, but Allen deserves recognition for his contribution as well.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFLPA Requires Agents to Educate Clients on COVID-19 Risks

The NFLPA issued a directive to agents to educate their clients on the risks associated with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers Great LaDainian Tomlinson Lists Junior Seau as Top Teammate

Chargers great LaDainian Tomlinson ranked Junior Seau as his favorite teammate of all-time.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Former Chargers DC Bill Arnsparger Named 2020 Dr. Z Award Winner

Bill Arnsparger, the Chargers' defensive coordinator during Super Bowl XXIX, won the PFWA's Dr. Z Award for 2020. He shares the honor with Romeo Crennel.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Cam Newton to Sign with Patriots After Chargers, Rest of NFL Passes

The Patriots came to terms on a one-year deal with free-agent QB Cam Newton after the Chargers and the rest of the NFL decided to pass on the former MVP.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

NFL Teams Contacting Colin Kaepernick's Associates

NFL teams have taken more proactive steps toward bringing free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick back to the football field.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

As NFL Prepares for Crowds at Games, Study Suggest Fans Won't Sign Waivers

A new study suggests the NFL and other sports leagues shouldn't expect fans to sign liability waivers to attend games in 2020.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers' Joey Bosa Ranks Top-5 in a CBS Sports List of Edge Rushers

Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa ranked fifth in a new CBS Sports list of the top 10 edge rushers in the NFL.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

NFL Plans for Training Camp to Begin on Time

Though the situation remains fluid, the NFL still anticipates that training camps will begin on time along with the 2020 regular season.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers Rank 10th in QB Play During Super Bowl Era

The Chargers ranked among the very best teams in the NFL during the quarterback era when it comes to quarterback play, according to ESPN.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers' Joey Bosa Takes Part in Von Miller's Pass-Rush Summit

Chargers star Joey Bosa participated in a pass-rushing summit held by the Broncos' Von Miller on Thursday.

Jason B. Hirschhorn