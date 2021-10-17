Keenan Allen's matchup against Marlon Humphrey will be key on Sunday

The Chargers (4-1) face yet another tough matchup this Sunday when they play the 4-1 Baltimore Ravens. Their quarterback Lamar Jackson is playing at an MVP-like level and will be a tough matchup for the defense.

There are always matchups that decide games, so here are the three that will decide the outcome between the Chargers and the Ravens.

Keenan Allen vs. Marlon Humphrey

Humphrey is one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL and has had a good start to the season. The Ravens like putting him in unique spots, but he may cover Chargers receiver Keenan Allen. The veteran receiver has 53 catches for 369 yards this season. He is one of the best route runners in the NFL and is a difference-maker. Humphrey is a great cornerback from Alabama, so he is tough and knows how to play the game. This will be a great matchup between two of the best players in the NFL.

Michael Davis vs. Marquise “Hollywood” Brown

This feels like a speed against speed matchup. Davis is the fastest cornerback the Chargers have, and Hollywood Brown is legit Speedy Gonzalez. He is healthy so far this year and has caught 28 passes for 451 yards and five touchdowns. He has caught one touchdown in four of five games this season. He has receptions of 49, 43, and 42 yards, so the Chargers will need to be careful with him. They have faced two other speedy receivers in Chiefs Tyreek Hill and Raiders Henry Ruggs III, so they have experience. Davis has improved his coverage skills this season and should be looked up to cover Brown often.

Joey Bosa vs. Alejandro Villanueva

The Chargers need to generate a pass rush to try to slow down Jackson. They will be counting on Joey Bosa to lead them in that way on Sunday. They need him to have a three sack style performance. He may face former Steelers left tackle Alejandro Villanueva often. He is the Ravens current left tackle and has struggled to adjust to the Ravens style. Staley could have Bosa line up against Villanueva to see if he can handle the pass rusher.