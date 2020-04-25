2020 NFL Draft: Chargers Take K.J. Hill to Close Out Draft Class

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Chargers did not make a pick during the second night of the 2020 NFL Draft, but they brought in four prospects on the final day. Ohio State wide receiver K.J. Hill became the last of those, coming off the board with the 220th overall pick.

Hill represents the second wideout the Chargers selected in the draft following Virginia's Joe Reed. Unlike Reed, Hill doesn't offer high-end speed, clocking in at 4.6 seconds in the 40-yard dash during the NFL Scouting Combine earlier this year. Those speed concerns, combined with his average size (6-foot, 196 pounds), contributed to his fall into the seventh round.

However, Hill makes up for those physical deficiencies with quality route running and hands. The Buckeyes lined him up primarily in the slot where he could exploit overhang defenders. That approach proved highly effective as Hill broke David Boston's record for most career receptions in Ohio State history. Hill's 2,332 receiving yards and 20 touchdown receptions rank each sixth in program history.

Though most of Hill's contributions came on offense, Ohio State did line him up as a returner, mostly during his sophomore and junior seasons. He averaged just 5.6 yards per punt and 20 yards per kickoff and did not bring one back for a score.

The Chargers did not use one of their wideouts as their primary slot receiver last season, choosing instead to feature versatile running back Austin Ekeler in that role. That might continue in 2020, though Hill has the chance to carve out a niche there.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH