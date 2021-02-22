L.A. Chargers Positional Outlook 2021: Quarterback

The Chargers had an interesting 2020 when it comes to the quarterback position. One of the best franchise quarterbacks Philip Rivers signs with the Indianapolis Colts, Tyrod Taylor was slated to start, and the team drafted Justin Herbert sixth overall out of the University of Oregon.

Taylor has a medical accident after one start and Herbert is a couple of bad play calls away from beating the Kansas City Chiefs. He also remained the starter for the rest of the season and showed the Chargers he is the quarterback of the future.

Lock: Justin Herbert

Free agent: Tyrod Taylor

On the bubble: Easton Stick

The Good: Justin Herbert. Plain and simple. Herbert came in and completed 67% of his passes, threw for 4,336 yards, 31 touchdowns, and only ten interceptions. Herbert broke almost every rookie quarterback record, including scoring 36 total touchdowns. He is now the franchise quarterback moving forward, and new offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi will cater the offense to Herbert’s skill set. He was also the second person new head coach Brandon Staley reached out to after getting hired (His wife was the first). Expect Herbert to take the next step in his development in 2021.

The Bad: There is no real backup quarterback. General manager Tom Telesco mentioned that last year’s third-string quarterback Easton Stick could be the guy and they have also expressed wanting to keep Tyrod Taylor. Expect them to look for an experienced veteran if Taylor doesn’t stay with the team. A veteran can help Herbert and give him a different perspective.

The money: Justin Herbert will be a $6 million cap hit this season. This team needs to take advantage of the fact that he is on a rookie deal to be competitive. Expect the team to spend anywhere from $1-$3 million for a backup. The Chargers need a backup quarterback like Taylor, but if he decides to go elsewhere, maybe a Joe Flacco, Brian Hoyer, or a veteran who has played before and can be an extra coach to Herbert.

Draft priority: None. The Chargers have their franchise quarterback and will need to add a veteran quarterback in free agency.