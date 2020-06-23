Chargers Great LaDainian Tomlinson Turns 41

Former San Diego Chargers running back LaDainian Tomlinson turned 41 on Tuesday.

The No. 5 overall pick in 2001, Tomlinson helped usher in an era of prosperity for the Chargers. The team reached the playoffs five times during his nine seasons in San Diego, the most in franchise history during any comparable span of time. Individually, Tomlinson excelled as well, recording double-digit touchdowns in each of his nine years with the club and crossing the 1,000-rushing-yard threshold in all but one season. His 2006 campaign saw him amass 31 total touchdowns and more than 2,300 yards from scrimmage and represents one of the finest seasons by any running back ever.

Widely held as the greatest player in Chargers history and one of the top running backs of all time, Tomlinson holds every major franchise rushing record. His 12,490 career rushing yards come in more than 2.5 times higher than the next best mark (Paul Lowe, 4,972) while his 138 rushing touchdowns obliterate the competition (only Dallas Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith has more in NFL history).

Tomlinson played the final two years of his career with the New York Jets. Despite the short stay, Tomlinson ranks fourth in rushing for the club between the years 2010 and '19 (1,194 yards, tied with Matt Forte). The Jets reached the AFC Championship Game during Tomlinson's first season in New York.

Tomlinson received induction to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017, his first year of eligibility. His speech, which touched upon issues of racial injustice, has only grown in significance in the time since.

