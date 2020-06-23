ChargerReport
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Chargers Great LaDainian Tomlinson Turns 41

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Former San Diego Chargers running back LaDainian Tomlinson turned 41 on Tuesday.

The No. 5 overall pick in 2001, Tomlinson helped usher in an era of prosperity for the Chargers. The team reached the playoffs five times during his nine seasons in San Diego, the most in franchise history during any comparable span of time. Individually, Tomlinson excelled as well, recording double-digit touchdowns in each of his nine years with the club and crossing the 1,000-rushing-yard threshold in all but one season. His 2006 campaign saw him amass 31 total touchdowns and more than 2,300 yards from scrimmage and represents one of the finest seasons by any running back ever.

Widely held as the greatest player in Chargers history and one of the top running backs of all time, Tomlinson holds every major franchise rushing record. His 12,490 career rushing yards come in more than 2.5 times higher than the next best mark (Paul Lowe, 4,972) while his 138 rushing touchdowns obliterate the competition (only Dallas Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith has more in NFL history).

Tomlinson played the final two years of his career with the New York Jets. Despite the short stay, Tomlinson ranks fourth in rushing for the club between the years 2010 and '19 (1,194 yards, tied with Matt Forte). The Jets reached the AFC Championship Game during Tomlinson's first season in New York.

Tomlinson received induction to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017, his first year of eligibility. His speech, which touched upon issues of racial injustice, has only grown in significance in the time since.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chargers' Justin Herbert to Take Part in Call of Duty Contest with Fans

Chargers rookie Justin Herbert will take part in a Call of Duty contest with fans and other athletes, celebrities, and esport personalities.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers Great LaDainian Tomlinson Calls for NFL Stars to 'Ignite Action'

Former San Diego Chargers running back LaDainian Tomlinson calls for NFL stars to "ignite action" against the social injustices plaguing the nation.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

by

NoSafePlace

Rookie Cards for Chargers' Justin Herbert, Joshua Kelley Released

Panini America has released rookie cards for the 2020 NFL Draft class, including some for new members of the Los Angeles Chargers.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Former Chargers O-Lineman Max Tuerk Dead at 26

Former Chargers offensive lineman Max Tuerk has died at the age of 26.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

NFLPA Recommends Against Players Working Out Together

The NFLPA has warned players about holding joint private workouts prior to the start of training camp.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers Among Betting Favorites to Sign Colin Kaepernick

According to one oddsmaker, the Chargers currently have 9/1 odds to sign Colin Kaepernick.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

by

Armor66

Chargers Not Listed Jamal Adams' Preferred Trade Destinations

Jamal Adams, who formally requested a trade this week, did not list the Chargers on his list of preferred destinations.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers Close Offices Friday in Recognition of Juneteenth

The Chargers will close their facilities on Friday in recognition of Juneteenth.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers, Rams Officially Announced as 'Hard Knocks' Costars

HBO and NFL Films officially announced the Chargers and Rams as the costars for the upcoming season of the training-camp docuseries "Hard Knocks."

Jason B. Hirschhorn

NFL Considering Practice-Squad Expansion Amid COVID-19 Concerns

With numerous players testing positive for COVID-19 this week, the NFL has internally discussed expanding practice squads to account for player absences.

Jason B. Hirschhorn