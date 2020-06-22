ChargerReport
Chargers Great LaDainian Tomlinson Calls for NFL Stars to 'Ignite Action'

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Since retiring from the NFL following the 2010 season, LaDainian Tomlinson has spent much of his time volunteering in his community and working on social issues. With protests over police brutality sprouting up around the country over the past month and change, Tomlinson decided to use his platform to lend his support.

In a new feature story Tomlinson authored for NFL.com, he discusses the recent killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks, and other African Americans and uses them as a call for professional athletes to speak out against social injustice. Already, a video circulated by a number of NFL stars earlier in June forced action from the league, including a response video from commissioner Roger Goodell acknowledging past shortcomings on social issues and a pledge to do better in the future. Tomlinson shares several stories of racism from his youth and how he overcame those difficult moments.

"These situations happen every single day, but they will never break our spirit," Tomlinson says in the feature. "We've watched our ancestors go through this fight so my generation can experience something closer to equality. We should have been past this a long time ago, and it's unfortunate that it's taken a video of a man getting killed by those who are paid to protect for some to recognize there's a problem. It's why more of our white brothers and sisters joined our fight by uniting with us, speaking out with us, and advocating for us."

Tomlinson has openly discussed such issues before. In the NFL Network series "A Football Life," the former Chargers running back visited Tomlinson Hill, the place in Texas where his ancestors worked as slaves prior to emancipation. Tomlinson referenced this trip during the speech he made during his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction.

"On America's team, let's not choose to be against one against," Tomlinson said during the ceremony. "Let's choose to be for one another. My great, great, great grandfather had no choice. We have one. I pray to dedicate ourselves to be the best team we can be, working and living together, representing the highest ideals of mankind."

Tomlinson's entire story merits a look.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

