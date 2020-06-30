ChargerReport

Chargers Great LaDainian Tomlinson Lists Junior Seau as Top Teammate

Jason B. Hirschhorn

By acclamation, LaDainian Tomlinson ranks as the Chargers' best player of the 21st century. His nine-year tenure in San Diego not coincidentally overlaps with the franchise's most prosperous sustained run during which it reached the playoffs five teams and came within one game of a Super Bowl appearance.

But for all that Tomlinson did for the Chargers, their success derived from more than just the Pro Football Hall of Fame running back. Tomlinson recently listed his favorite teammates for NFL.com, placing fellow Hall of Famer Junior Seau first.

"When I first arrived in San Diego, I was so in awe of Seau that I really didn't say much," Tomlinson said. "I simply sat back and watched him work, and most importantly, I saw the standard he set for my generation in the way he practiced. When you watched an elite player bring it 100 percent of the time, you couldn't help but fall in line. After a while, I began asking every question I could think of -- without being a pest, of course -- and he was an open book. There was a lot I didn't know as a young player about taking care of my body and my diet, and he was always willing to share his insight."

Tomlinson further highlighted Seau's football IQ, which the running back described as "off the charts." Certainly, few defenders of recent vintage offered a superior combination of athleticism, instincts, and intelligence than Seau, who became one of the most decorated players of his generation.

Other great former Chargers made Tomlinson's list, including Antonio Gates, Rodney Harrison, and Philip Rivers. However, none left as much of an impact on Tomlinson as Seau, a sentiment shared by other members of those San Diego teams.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former Chargers DC Bill Arnsparger Named 2020 Dr. Z Award Winner

Bill Arnsparger, the Chargers' defensive coordinator during Super Bowl XXIX, won the PFWA's Dr. Z Award for 2020. He shares the honor with Romeo Crennel.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Cam Newton to Sign with Patriots After Chargers, Rest of NFL Passes

The Patriots came to terms on a one-year deal with free-agent QB Cam Newton after the Chargers and the rest of the NFL decided to pass on the former MVP.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

NFL Teams Contacting Colin Kaepernick's Associates

NFL teams have taken more proactive steps toward bringing free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick back to the football field.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

As NFL Prepares for Crowds at Games, Study Suggest Fans Won't Sign Waivers

A new study suggests the NFL and other sports leagues shouldn't expect fans to sign liability waivers to attend games in 2020.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers' Joey Bosa Ranks Top-5 in a CBS Sports List of Edge Rushers

Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa ranked fifth in a new CBS Sports list of the top 10 edge rushers in the NFL.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

NFL Plans for Training Camp to Begin on Time

Though the situation remains fluid, the NFL still anticipates that training camps will begin on time along with the 2020 regular season.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers Rank 10th in QB Play During Super Bowl Era

The Chargers ranked among the very best teams in the NFL during the quarterback era when it comes to quarterback play, according to ESPN.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers' Joey Bosa Takes Part in Von Miller's Pass-Rush Summit

Chargers star Joey Bosa participated in a pass-rushing summit held by the Broncos' Von Miller on Thursday.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Desmond King Graded as Top-2 Defender from 2017 Draft Class

Chargers defensive back Desmond King graded out as one of the two best defenders from the 2017 NFL Draft, according to Pro Football Focus.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

NFL to Allow Teams to Set Capacity Limits at Stadiums

The NFL plans to let teams set their own limits on stadium capacity rather than implement a league-wide policy.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

BravarianTomlinson