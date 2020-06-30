Chargers Great LaDainian Tomlinson Lists Junior Seau as Top Teammate

By acclamation, LaDainian Tomlinson ranks as the Chargers' best player of the 21st century. His nine-year tenure in San Diego not coincidentally overlaps with the franchise's most prosperous sustained run during which it reached the playoffs five teams and came within one game of a Super Bowl appearance.

But for all that Tomlinson did for the Chargers, their success derived from more than just the Pro Football Hall of Fame running back. Tomlinson recently listed his favorite teammates for NFL.com, placing fellow Hall of Famer Junior Seau first.

"When I first arrived in San Diego, I was so in awe of Seau that I really didn't say much," Tomlinson said. "I simply sat back and watched him work, and most importantly, I saw the standard he set for my generation in the way he practiced. When you watched an elite player bring it 100 percent of the time, you couldn't help but fall in line. After a while, I began asking every question I could think of -- without being a pest, of course -- and he was an open book. There was a lot I didn't know as a young player about taking care of my body and my diet, and he was always willing to share his insight."

Tomlinson further highlighted Seau's football IQ, which the running back described as "off the charts." Certainly, few defenders of recent vintage offered a superior combination of athleticism, instincts, and intelligence than Seau, who became one of the most decorated players of his generation.

Other great former Chargers made Tomlinson's list, including Antonio Gates, Rodney Harrison, and Philip Rivers. However, none left as much of an impact on Tomlinson as Seau, a sentiment shared by other members of those San Diego teams.

