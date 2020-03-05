ChargerReport
LeSean McCoy to Hit Free Agency, Opening Door for Reunion with Chargers' Anthony Lynn

Jason B. Hirschhorn

As the Los Angeles Chargers weigh their options with impending free-agent running back Melvin Gordon, another rusher with ties to the organization could become available as a potential replacement. The Kansas City Chiefs do not plan to re-sign veteran tailback LeSean McCoy when he contract expires later this month.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo first reported the news.

Though McCoy remained productive in 2019 -- he carried the ball 101 times for 465 yards (4.6 per attempt) and four touchdowns with another 181 yards and a score coming as a receiver -- the Chiefs left him inactive for the final stretch of the regular season and all but one game in the playoffs. With Damien Williams delivering comparable production and Kansas City looking to devote their resources to defensive tackle Chris Jones and other free agents, McCoy's departure comes as little surprise.

The free-agent market has not proved kind to running backs of late, with only Le'Veon Bell landing a contract averaging $8 million or more over the past few offseasons. Given McCoy's age (he turns 32 in July) and the tread on his tires (nearly 3,000 total touches since 2009), it remains unclear how many teams will pursue him once the new league year begins on March 18.

Still, McCoy could find a home with one of his former coaches. In Los Angeles, McCoy could reunite with Anthony Lynn who coached running backs during their shared time with the Buffalo Bills. McCoy played some of his best football under Lynn, amassing 2,810 yards from scrimmage and 19 total touchdowns from 2015 to '16. Though McCoy's burst and shiftiness have waned in the time since, he remains capable of producing in a smaller role.

McCoy has followed his former coaches before. After the Bills released him on the eve of the 2019 regular season, the veteran running back signed with the Chiefs in part due to the presence of Andy Reid. Reid had served as the head coach for most of McCoy's tenure with the Philadelphia Eagles. McCoy also drew interest from the Chargers at that time.

With the Chargers, McCoy could complement the running backs already in place. Austin Ekeler, who should return next season on either a restricted free-agent tender or multiyear deal, can both play as a traditional tailback or line up at one of the receiver positions. Justin Jackson has run efficiently when healthy and can provide a hammer between the tackles. Should McCoy join the stable, Los Angeles would have plenty of firepower with which to construct a reliable ground game.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

