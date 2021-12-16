Trey Pipkins vs. the Chiefs pass rush will be one of three matchups to watch on Thursday

The Chargers (8-5) will be facing the Kansas City Chiefs (9-4) on Thursday Night Football. It will be a matchup that could decide the AFC West. This game features two high powered offenses while also having two defenses that have improved since they last met week three.

Here will be the three matchups that will decide the outcome:

LT Trey Pipkins vs. any Chiefs pass rusher

This week, the Chargers got hit with COVID when left tackle Rashawn Slater was placed on the COVID list. He was ruled out on Wednesday by Chargers head coach Brandon Staley. It means Trey Pipkins will start for him. The former Sioux Falls left tackle hasn’t developed the way the team had hoped. He will face a Chiefs defensive line that has improved from earlier in the season, so it might be a challenging game for him. The Chargers coaching staff and quarterback Justin Herbert say they believe in the third-year player. Expect offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi to give him plenty of help on Thursday.

CB Michael Davis vs. WR Tyreek Hill

This feels like a speed vs. speed kind of matchup. Davis is the fastest corner that the Chargers have, and obviously, when a player’s nickname is Cheetah it is for a reason. Hill is still one of the best receivers in the NFL that gives defenses fits. Davis has been growing in the last few weeks that has Staley excited about his progression. They believe in Davis, so he might mirror Hill. The Chargers will need him to continue playing well.

WR Keenan Allen vs. CB Mike Hughes

Allen missed last Sunday’s game because he was placed on the COVID list. He was activated on Tuesday. He has had another strong season and is 61 yards away from 1,000. He is a great route runner who creates separation from his defender. Hughes and the secondary have improved for Kansas City, but it seems like he might face Allen often on Sunday. Hughes had a scoop and score touchdown last week on a fumble by Josh Jacobs.