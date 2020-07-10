ChargerReport
Madden 21 Releases Player Ratings for Joe Reed, K.J. Hill

On Thursday, the makers of Madden 21 released the initial player ratings for the incoming class of rookie quarterbacks. They followed up those with another set of rookie ratings on Friday, unveiling the overall scores for the first-year wide receivers.

Two Los Angeles Chargers rookies saw their ratings for the first time: Joe Reed (67 overall) and K.J. Hill (64).

Reed, a fifth-round selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, demonstrated positional versatility during his time at Virginia and performed well in the NFL Scouting Combine. Those factors contributed to his decently high initial rating for a player drafted on Day 3 as well as his strong speed and acceleration ratings (90 and 89, respectively) and return rating (83). The last figure could foreshadow how most Madden players will utilize Reed, who could become the Chargers' primary returner this season.

As for Hill, a disappointing combine appears to have left an impression on the Madden ratings adjustors. His speed (86) and agility scores (86) leave a lot to be desired and will likely limit his upside for Madden purposes. Concerns with athleticism also help explain why a wideout as productive as Hill managed to last until the end of the NFL draft.

Thus far, No. 6 overall pick Justin Herbert remains the highest-rated member of the Chargers' 2020 draft class in Madden 21. Check out the full class below.

· QB Justin Herbert - 70 overall

· LB Kenneth Murray - TBD

· HB Joshua Kelley - TBD

· WR Joe Reed - 67 overall

· S Alohi Gilman - TBD

· WR K.J. Hill - 64 overall

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

