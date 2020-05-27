2020 Manning Passing Academy Canceled Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

The coronavirus has already forced the postponement or cancellation of numerous major annual events, including South by Southwest, Coachella, and the seasons for the NBA, NHL, and Major League Baseball. The pandemic can also lay claim to nixing the 2020 version of the Manning Passing Academy, the yearly football camp hosted by the Manning family which has helped produce some of the top quarterbacks in college and professional football.

"There are times during a ballgame when you have to call an audible, and I'm disappointed to say that we are going to have to call one now and postpone this year's camp to comply with the next stage of guidelines set forth by the state and the City of Thibodaux," Archie Manning, former NFL quarterback and head of the Manning Passing Academy, said in a statement. "In response to the COVID-19 crisis, current Louisiana policy states that no sleepover camps will be allowed until further notice. Additionally, all recreational camps and leagues in Thibodaux have been canceled throughout the summer."

The Manning Passing Academy has worked with many of NFL's premier quarterbacks and recent top picks, including Justin Herbert, whom the Los Angeles Chargers selected No. 6 overall during the 2020 NFL Draft. The camp typically enlists the top prospects from college and high school to work under the Mannings as well as counselors made up of several of the nation's top passers.

While the pandemic resulted in the loss of 2020 iteration of the Manning Passing Academy, the Mannings promise the camp will return next year between June 24 and 27.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH