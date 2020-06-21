ChargerReport
Former Chargers O-Lineman Max Tuerk Dead at 26

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Former San Diego and Los Angeles Chargers offensive lineman Max Tuerk has died at age 26. His alma mater, the University of Southern California, announced his passing on Sunday. The cause of his death is not known at this time.

"Fight on Forever, Max Tuerk," the school said in a statement. "The Trojan Family is terribly saddened by the news of Tuerk's passing, gone too soon at the age of 26, and our thoughts, prayers, and condolences are with his family."

A Southern California native, Tuerk played nearly his entire football career in the region. He attended Santa Margarita Catholic High School from 2008 to 2011, helping the team win a CIF Division I state title during his senior year. In the process, Tuerk became one of the highest-rated recruits in his class, eventually committing to nearby USC. Tuerk went on to start at left tackle as a true freshman -- a first in the program's history -- and earned Freshman All-American honors from College Football News. He later transitioned to center where he earned First-Team All-Pac-12 honors.

After a successful collegiate career, Tuerk entered the 2016 NFL Draft where the Chargers selected him with the No. 66 overall pick. Tuerk spent two seasons with the team, though he never played a snap from scrimmage. During his second season, the Arizona Cardinals signed Tuerk off Los Angeles' practice squad, playing him in a late-December matchup with the New York Giants. The Cardinals released Tuerk the following offseason.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

