Melvin Gordon Joins Broncos, Heating Up Rivalry with Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers will not enjoy the services of Melvin Gordon in 2020, but they can still expect to see him during the upcoming season. On Friday, Gordon agreed to terms on a multiyear deal with the Denver Broncos, keeping the Pro Bowl running back in the AFC West.

According to a source, the contract will pay Gordon about $16 million over the next two seasons with more than half the deal guaranteed at signing. Though it falls short of the contract offer the Chargers extended to Gordon last offseason, the recent release of Los Angeles Rams' Todd Gurley has had a chilling effect on the running back market. Denver's deal with Gordon averages the sixth most at the position by average annual value.

Before leaving for Denver, Gordon enjoyed a mostly production career with the Chargers From 2016 to '18, he recorded 38 total touchdowns 4,372 yards from scrimmage while earning two trips to the Pro Bowl. Only Gurley reached the end zone more frequently during that stretch, placing Gordon in rare company.

Last offseason, Gordon staged a holdout in search of a multiyear contract extension. That holdout persisted into the regular season, causing him to sit out the Chargers' first four games. During that absence, Austin Ekeler emerged as the team's lead back, producing 490 yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns. Gordon and Ekeler went on to split the backfield work during the final three-quarters of the season.

With both Gordon and Ekeler coming off contract, the Chargers decided to reward the latter, signing him to a four-year, $24.5 million deal earlier in March. That move signaled the likely departure of Gordon in free agency.

Gordon's arrival in Denver works as a de facto trade with the Chargers, who signed former Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. earlier in the week. The swap of stars should add heat to an already contentious AFC West rivalry.

In Denver, Gordon will pair with Pro Bowl running back Phillip Lindsay, an electric, do-it-all weapon not too dissimilar to Ekeler. Gordon should handle most of the work between the tackles and near the goal line.

