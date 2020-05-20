Melvin Gordon Admits to Struggles with Chargers' Shotgun-Heavy Offense

At some point early this offseason, the Los Angeles Chargers decided to let Melvin Gordon test free agency. By doing so, the team risked losing the Pro Bowl running back it once traded up in the first round to acquire. That scenario came to fruition in March when Gordon signed a multiyear deal with the division-rival Denver Broncos, setting up two showdowns between the Chargers and their former lead back.

In Denver, Gordon will team with Phillip Lindsay to form a potent one-two punch in the backfield. Lindsay, himself a former Pro Bowler, expects to carve out a niche similar to that of Chargers tailback Austin Ekeler. Meanwhile, Gordon will handle the lion's share of the work between the tackles, a role for which he feels well equipped.

"I think it's a great system for backs," Gordon said of the Broncos offense on the RapSheet and Friends podcast. "You know, to really be the guy and go out there, they run a lot of inside zone. That's what I did a lot. I did a lot at Wisconsin. I did a lot of inside zone at Wisconsin. It helps me get back into the feel for what I do best. I'm an inside-zone runner."

Though Gordon doesn't possess breakaway speed, his size and power make him an effective runner with his hips and shoulders squared to the line of scrimmage. That has proven particularly true in the red zone where Gordon has scored the majority of his 36 career rushing touchdowns. In Denver, he expects to see more opportunities running up the A and B gaps rather than stretching carries off tackle.

"When I came to the Chargers, I did a lot of stuff out of the gun," Gordon said. "I struggled with it because you have to be so detailed with everything. And obviously, it helped make me a better player just all around with the passing game and everything. But it really didn't play to my strengths, especially the first couple years there. I kind of just had to adjust and make it work. It kind of wasn't a system built for me."

Because the Chargers built their system around the strengths and preferences of quarterback Philip Rivers for so many years, the offense operated primarily out of shotgun. That approach aided the passing game, but it took some of the bite out of the ground attack at times. That factor contributed to last season's disastrous October where the team failed to reach 40 rushing yards in any game that month.

The Broncos take a different approach to the ground game, one that should continue under new offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur. The quarterback will take more snaps from under center while the backs will run more of the inside zone with which Gordon excels.

"I feel Denver kind of runs my style of football," Gordon said. "I think it's a great fit."

Gordon's Broncos will get their first crack at the Chargers in Week 11 of the 2020 season with the rematch arriving just five weeks later.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH