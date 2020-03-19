Melvin Gordon's Future Remains Unclear with Free Agency Officially Underway

Free agency officially kicked off at 1 p.m. PT Wednesday, but it effectively began two days earlier when the NFL's negotiating window opened.

In the time since, Byron Jones became one of the highest-paid cornerbacks in league history. Quarterback Philip Rivers found safe harbor with the Indianapolis Colts. The Las Vegas Raiders stocked up on high-priced, impact defenders. And, of course, the most decorated quarterback in league history, Tom Brady, left the New England Patriots after a two-decade run.

And while most of the biggest names in free agency have found new homes, one has remained noticeably absent from the headlines: Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon.

Gordon's market always seemed difficult to predict. From 2016 to '18, he performed at a high level, amassing 38 total touchdowns 4,372 yards from scrimmage while earning two trips to the Pro Bowl. Believing his play merited an extension, Gordon staged a holdout that lasted into the regular season. When he returned, he exhibited plenty of rust, badly struggling through the month of October and showing only modest improvement over the rest of the season. That downturn, combined with Gordon's past injuries, complicated his appeal to the Chargers and other teams.

Still, Gordon has plenty of fans in league circles for his hard-nosed play and presence in the locker room. Chargers players hold few in higher regard than Gordon, both during and after his holdout. When Austin Ekeler became the breakout star of Los Angeles' 2019 season, Gordon didn't pout or demand more touches. Instead, he became one of Ekeler's biggest supporters, championing the third-year running back's Pro Bowl credentials to reporters. While some fans viewed his absence early in the season as evidence of a me-first personality, Gordon has proven himself anything but, a quality that resonates with NFL decision-makers.

Yet, with the first wave of free agency nearly over, Gordon still has not secured a new deal. While not ideal, his potential landing spots haven't quite dried up either. Among the top available running backs, only Jordan Howard has agreed to a contract, a multiyear deal with the Miami Dolphins. David Johnson changed teams in a blockbuster trade. For those still in the hunt for a workhorse back, Gordon should rank at or near the top of the list.

Though no teams have tipped their hand regarding interest in Gordon, a few stand out as possibilities. The Denver Broncos have a multi-talented running back in Phillip Lindsay but would like to pair him with a more powerful runner. Royce Freeman has served in that role the past two seasons with rather pedestrian results. Gordon could slide in and provide the Broncos offense with the one-two punch the coaching staff desires. Alternatively, the Philadelphia Eagles have room under their cap to add a veteran rusher like Gordon. There, he would pair with second-year pro Miles Sanders, providing a similar "thunder and lightning" combination.

Of course, Gordon could have another option on the table: returning to the Chargers. Though many dismissed the possibility in the wake of Ekeler's four-year extension, general manager Tom Telesco never closed the door on re-signing Gordon in his public comments. While the team doesn't negotiate contracts during the season, Telesco entered the offseason still open to doing a deal if it made sense for both sides.

Given how free agency has unfolded for the Chargers, bringing back Gordon should not be totally discounted. The team still has plenty of cap space despite signing offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga, cornerback Chris Harris, and defensive tackle Linval Joseph. And while Ekeler can expect to see even more work next season, that doesn't necessarily have to come at the expense of another running back. Already, Ekeler has proven himself capable as a boundary and slot receiver, traits that would allow a between-the-tackles runner like Gordon to handle most of the dirty work.

And while the Chargers' evaluation of Gordon's football skills will guide any interest, bringing back a respected member of the locker room could have unquantifiable benefits for the team. Leaders from previous seasons like Rivers or offensive tackle Russell Okung departed this offseason as did stabilizing presences such as Brandon Mebane. Gordon can't match that trio's more than 40 years of NFL experience, but his voice still carries weight with his teammates.

Whether Gordon and the Chargers desire to hammer out a new contract remains unclear. However, with so many surprises already unfolding in the young league year, a return for Gordon can hardly be discounted.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH