Former Chargers RB Melvin Gordon 'Looking Forward' to Facing Old Team with Broncos

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Melvin Gordon suspected that his time with the Los Angeles Chargers had ended as he cleaned out his locker in front of reporters in December. Though he hoped to strike a new deal with the team during the offseason, Gordon figured the front office's interest in teammates like Austin Ekeler might push him out of town.

Ultimately, Gordon's suspicions proved accurate. The Chargers signed Ekeler to a four-year, $24.5 million contract in March while Gordon hit free agency in search of a new NFL home. While Gordon has expressed excitement for his former teammate, he now looks forward to playing the Chargers as a member of the Denver Broncos.

"Ah man, I'm looking forward to it," Gordon said Friday on Sirius XM NFL Radio. "I'm definitely looking forward to it."

Gordon notes that he chose the Broncos for reasons other than seeking revenge on his former team. "It ain't the biggest reason," Gordon said. "I think it's overrated." Still, the opportunity to stay in a familiar division and team up with another talented running back in Denver made a compelling case.

"I just through it would be a good fit," Gordon said. "I played against them twice a year, so I kind of used [Phillip] Lindsay. They like to run the ball. Balanced. I thought it was a great opportunity there. I thought it was a good organization.

"Everyone knows the Denver Broncos. Everybody knows that's a good organization. So, I just thought it could help boost my career and give me a fresh start."

How exactly the Broncos plan to use Gordon remains unclear. They will mix him with Lindsay to some degree, perhaps in a manner not all that dissimilar with how the Chargers balanced the workload between Gordon and Ekeler in past years. Regardless, Gordon expects to make an impact next season.

Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member.

