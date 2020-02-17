Melvin Gordon Thinks Philip Rivers will Sign with Colts

Impending free-agent running back Melvin Gordon does not yet know whether he will return to the Los Angeles Chargers next season. If he does, he will take handoffs from a new starting quarterback as the team announced earlier this offseason that Philip Rivers will depart after 16 years with the organization.

But as Gordon bids goodbye to a longtime teammate, he has a prediction for where Rivers will land this offseason.

"I think he goes to the Colts," Gordon said to CBS Sports. "I don't know, that's just my thought."

Rivers spent time with several key coaches currently on the Indianapolis Colts staff. Head coach Frank Reich served as the Chargers' quarterbacks coach in 2013 before taking over as offensive coordinator the following two seasons. After Reich's promotion, current Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni took over as Rivers' position coach.

"Nick … he came from here, we had him, and he's the offensive coordinator there," Gordon said. "They run the same playbook, so it'd be easy, he could come right in and he could be telling guys what to do, he knows what's going on already.

"We have history with [Reich] as well, so it'd be an easy plug-in. So, I think that's probably the best fit, but you never know. Tampa, I hear, is a place. I try not to talk to Phil about free agency, he has enough people in his ear about that. I think the Colts, though."

Even if the Rivers bounces back from a disappointing 2019 campaign, he doesn't have many years left to play. He turns 39 next season, and few signal-callers manage to perform at a high level into their 40s.

As for the Colts, they saw franchise quarterback Andrew Luck retire just before the start of the 2019 regular season, leaving a void at the position. Replacement Jacoby Brissett did a commendable job given the circumstances, but he faded down the stretch and contributed to the team falling out of the playoff race.

All of which makes a Rivers-Indianapolis pairing appealing for both sides. Rivers can make another run at a championship with a team that has a competitive roster while the Colts don't have to worry about him adapting to a new offensive system.

Whether Rivers and Indianapolis have interest in one another remains uncertain. However, with free agency set to begin in just over a month, the answer will soon become clear.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH