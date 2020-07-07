ChargerReport
Ex-Chargers RB Melvin Gordon Compares Phillip Lindsay to Austin Ekeler

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Former Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon spent the last two seasons sharing the backfield with teammate Austin Ekeler. Together they formed a formidable duo, one around which head coach Anthony Lynn and his staff build the team's offense.

Now a member of the Chargers' AFC West rival, the Denver Broncos, Gordon will team up with another young running back with whom he'll share the workload: third-year pro Phillip Lindsay. Gordon sees a bright future for the two, comparing his new partner with his old one.

"I hope it's electric, man," Gordon said of his new backfield timeshare during an interview on NFL Network. "Just because it's crazy that his numbers [are what they are]. I just had a season with Austin Ekeler -- phenomenal player. Their game is about the same. And I think Lindsay is a great, phenomenal back. Like I said, he's a Pro Bowl back himself. First year, 1,000-yard rusher. I think we can be a great one-two punch. I'm excited to get with him."

The combination of Gordon and Lindsay provides the Broncos with two recent 1,000-yard backs, something few teams in the NFL can boast. While Gordon's powerful running style and nose for the end zone make him a threat between the tackles and near the goal line, Lindsay's versatility and quick-twitch athleticism make him a natural compliment.

How the Broncos ultimately decide to divvy up the workload remains to be seen, but the coaching staff can take a note from Gordon's former club. In Los Angeles, Gordon and Ekeler often played simultaneously, whether with both lining up together in the backfield or one shifting out as a wide receiver. Lindsay appears to have the pass-catching chops to handle a similar role to Ekeler, adding to an already impressive, young receiving corps in Denver.

Still, that Lindsay will undoubtedly compete to play as the lead back, something Gordon anticipates as well.

"We're going to compete for that spot," Gordon said. "I know it's his territory. You got to take the humble route, but I'm a competitor at the end of the day. I'm going to compete and he is, too. I'm just going to put my head down and work and see where I'm at. But you're right, there can only be, there's a No. 1 guy and a No. 2 guy -- it is what it is. I'm going to go work and get mine."

Barring a change to the regular-season schedule, the Chargers will play the Broncos in Denver on Nov. 22 and again in Los Angeles on Dec. 27.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member.

