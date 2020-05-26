Melvin Gordon: Phillip Lindsay 'Unhappy About Me Coming' to Broncos

After the Los Angeles Chargers signed Austin Ekeler to a multiyear contract earlier this offseason, most expected running back Melvin Gordon to depart Southern California once his contract officially expired in early March. While the two successfully shared the backfield over the previous three seasons, the financial commitment to Ekeler and the apparent needs at other positions made a return for Gordon seem unlikely.

Gordon did eventually depart. However, his eventual destination -- the Denver Broncos -- came as a surprise to many. That includes Gordon, who went into free agency unaware the team even wanted to add a new starter.

"To be honest, I didn't know they were looking for a running back," Gordon said on the RapSheet and Friends podcast. "It just kind of fell [that way] and just kind of happened. I definitely didn't think, coming into free agency, that they were looking for a running back."

The Broncos went under the radar as a team looking for a running back due in part to Phillip Lindsay. A former undrafted free agent, Lindsay amassed 17 total touchdowns and nearly 2,500 yards from scrimmage over the past two years. That production, along with an extremely affordable contract, made Lindsay an apparent starter to most observers.

Even so, Lindsay's playing style shares more in common with Ekeler than Gordon. Accordingly, the Broncos might use the two in a similar fashion to how the Chargers deployed their running backs in recent seasons.

"I spoke to Phillip a couple of times," Gordon said of his new teammate. "I went to the Pro Bowl, we met there, and we kind of chopped it up. I know he was unhappy about me coming. But, at the end of the day, it's tough. You got to do what you got to do. I think we could be a good duo.

"It's hard to see how things are going to play out. How are they going to use us? I'm not sure. To be honest, I'm really eager to find out."

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH