ChargerReport
Top Stories
News
Game Day

Former Chargers Guard Michael Schofield Signs with Panthers

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Former Los Angeles Chargers offensive lineman Michael Schofield has agreed to terms on a one-year contract to join the Carolina Panthers, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

By joining the Panthers, Schofield essentially completes the circle that began when the Chargers traded for his replacement, Trai Turner, earlier in the offseason. Turner appears set to line up at right guard, the spot Schofield occupied for the majority of his tenure in Los Angeles. Schofield will presumably compete for the open spot at right guard in Carolina created by Turner's departure. The move also reunites Schofield with Pat Meyer, the Chargers' O-line coach from 2017 to '19 who joined the Panthers in January.

Schofield rarely garnered much attention for his play with the Chargers, but he proved to be a steadying presence on an otherwise volatile offensive line in recent seasons. Schofield finished 2019 as the only player to appear on every offensive snap, with three of the other four preferred starters missing games while a fourth, Dan Feeney, missed some snaps due to injury.

Though Schofield spent the past two years at right guard, he has always played tackle in the past, starting there for the Denver Broncos during their Super Bowl run in 2015. That versatility makes him a more valuable asset for a Panthers offensive line that will have to fit in multiple new pieces this season.

With Schofield no longer a possibility to return to Los Angeles, the Chargers will have at least three new preferred starters along the offensive line this year. In addition to Turner, the team added Bryan Bulaga in free agency and will hold an open competition to fill Russell Okung's void at left tackle.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chargers QB Justin Herbert embraces competition with Tyrod Taylor

Jason B. Hirschhorn

by

redpanda2020

Chargers 2020 NFL Draft Day 2 How to Watch and Open Thread

Log in and join the discussion as for the 2020 NFL Draft Day 2 open thread.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

by

SI Draft Tracker

Chargers Pick Up Mike Williams' Fifth-Year Option

The Chargers have picked up the fifth-year option in wide receiver Mike Williams' contract.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

2021 NFL Mock Draft: Chargers Land Tackle They Didn't Get in 2020

The Chargers go for an offensive tackle in a way-too-early 2020 mock draft.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

by

Ant4079

Chargers OC Embraces 'Fun' Aspect of Revamping Offensive System

Chargers offensive coordinator Shane Steichen sees the task of redesigning the offensive system as an exciting opportunity rather than a challenge.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers' Hunter Henry on Franchise Tag: 'Just Not Me' to Hold Out

Chargers tight end Hunter Henry explained his decision to sign his franchise tag and why he doesn't ever plan to stage a contract holdout.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers HC Plans for QB Competition, Calls Tyrod Taylor 'Underrated'

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn commits to a quarterback competition in training camp but says that "underrated" Tyrod Taylor has the inside track.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers' Anthony Lynn: 'Nothing Not to Like About' Justin Herbert

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn doesn't buy into the negative narratives that surrounded quarterback Justin Herbert during the draft process,

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers GM Would Have Taken Tua Tagovailoa if Justin Herbert was Gone

Chargers general manager Tom Telesco says he would have taken Tua Tagovailoa in the 2020 NFL Draft had Justin Herbert come off the board before his pick.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

2021 NFL Mock Draft: Chargers Add WR Jaylen Waddle

The Chargers add another receiver … in a 2021 NFL mock draft.

Jason B. Hirschhorn