Former Chargers Guard Michael Schofield Signs with Panthers

Former Los Angeles Chargers offensive lineman Michael Schofield has agreed to terms on a one-year contract to join the Carolina Panthers, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

By joining the Panthers, Schofield essentially completes the circle that began when the Chargers traded for his replacement, Trai Turner, earlier in the offseason. Turner appears set to line up at right guard, the spot Schofield occupied for the majority of his tenure in Los Angeles. Schofield will presumably compete for the open spot at right guard in Carolina created by Turner's departure. The move also reunites Schofield with Pat Meyer, the Chargers' O-line coach from 2017 to '19 who joined the Panthers in January.

Schofield rarely garnered much attention for his play with the Chargers, but he proved to be a steadying presence on an otherwise volatile offensive line in recent seasons. Schofield finished 2019 as the only player to appear on every offensive snap, with three of the other four preferred starters missing games while a fourth, Dan Feeney, missed some snaps due to injury.

Though Schofield spent the past two years at right guard, he has always played tackle in the past, starting there for the Denver Broncos during their Super Bowl run in 2015. That versatility makes him a more valuable asset for a Panthers offensive line that will have to fit in multiple new pieces this season.

With Schofield no longer a possibility to return to Los Angeles, the Chargers will have at least three new preferred starters along the offensive line this year. In addition to Turner, the team added Bryan Bulaga in free agency and will hold an open competition to fill Russell Okung's void at left tackle.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH