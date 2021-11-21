Slowing down Najee Harris will be key for the Chargers defense

The Los Angeles Chargers (5-4) will face the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3-1) on Sunday Night Football. A lot of the questions marks that both teams had due to injuries and COVID have been answered.

There will be three matchups that will decide the outcome of the game. Here are those three matchups:

Najee Harris vs. Bolts defensive line

It is no secret that the Chargers defense hasn’t been very good against the run this season. They are giving 155.1 yards per game, in comes rookie running back Najee Harris, who is a stud coming out of Alabama. In the last five weeks, Harris has been getting over 20+ snaps touches per game in which he has had 461 yards and scored three touchdowns. The Chargers will not have Linval Joseph, Jerry Tillery, and Christian Covington on the defensive line, so that means Harris could be getting even more carries on Sunday. The Chargers defense will need to gang tackle and get multiple helmets towards the ball to slow him down.

Keenan Allen vs. Cameron Sutton

There is no doubt that Keenan Allen is starting to heat up. He has 20 catches for 202 yards the last two weeks. Now that Joe Haden isn’t playing, the Steelers most likely will put Sutton on him. Offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi needs to exploit what the veteran receiver does best, creating space between him and the cornerback with his route running. Allen could be in for a big game yet again, and the Chargers know if they are going to have success and stack up wins, it is going to be with 10 and 13 being on the same page.

Cam Heyward vs. Bolts offensive line

The Steelers may be missing numerous defensive players, but one of their best is Cam Heyward. He has 4.5 sacks this season and continues to be a disruptor on the defensive line. He has 47 tackles, along with seven of them being tackles for loss, so he makes his presence known. He will most likely face former teammate Matt Feiler more often than not. Feiler has been a good addition to the offensive line, especially to solidify that left side. He knows more than anyone how dangerous Heyward is, so he has to be ready for a battle. The Steelers might try to take advantage and put him on the left side to battle Michael Schofield.