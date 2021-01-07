News & Notes From Chargers GM Tom Telesco Press Conference

The Chargers GM gave his end of the season press conference.

The Chargers made general manager Tom Telesco available on Wednesday afternoon. Telesco's end of the season press conference is where he usually talks about positives/negatives from the season and what to look for in the future.

This press conference was different because the team fired head coach Anthony Lynn on Monday morning.

Telesco was asked various questions ranging from his job security to what he is looking for in a head coach.

Here are some of the news and notes from the presser: