NFL Still Able to Adjust 2020 Schedule Due to Coronavirus

The NFL has released the full schedule for the 2020 regular season, but that does not mean football will return as planned later this year. Complications from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic could force the postponement and cancellation of NFL games just as it did for the NBA, MLB, NHL, and other American sports earlier this year.

However, the NFL understands that the pandemic could force it to make changes. Commissioner Roger Goodell acknowledged as much in a press release sent out after the league unveiled the regular-season schedule on Thursday.

"The release of the NFL schedule is something our fans eagerly anticipate every year, as they look forward with hope and optimism to the season ahead," Goodell said in a statement. "In preparing to play the season as scheduled, we will continue to make our decisions based on the latest medical and public health advice, in compliance with government regulations, and with appropriate safety protocols to protect the health of our fans, players, club and league personnel and our communities.

"We will be prepared to make adjustments as necessary, as we have during this offseason in safely and efficiently conducting key activities such as free agency, the virtual offseason program, and the 2020 NFL Draft."

Even if the games can go on as planned, health and safety concerns could keep stadiums empty or significantly reduced in terms of crowd. That dynamic could lead the NFL to push some games from their current dates into ones later in the year so as not to sacrifice revenue.

So, while fans hope to watch their favorite team come the fall, they should probably wait until closer to September before making any travel plans.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH