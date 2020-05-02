ChargerReport
NFL 2020 Schedule Release to Include Full 17 Weeks

Jason B. Hirschhorn

With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the NFL and other sports have adjusted their work and schedules. However, the league still plans to operate as normal come the regular season, and next week's schedule release will reflect those expectations.

"We plan to start on time," NFL vice president of communications Brian McCarthy told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. That specifically includes a regular-season opener on Thursday, Sept. 10 as well as a traditional 17-week, 16-game schedule to follow. Super Bowl LV will take place on Feb. 7 in Tampa Bay.

The NFL usually releases its regular-season schedules sometime before the annual draft in April. That did not take place this year, presumably due to complications and uncertainty caused by the coronavirus. Already, the NFL has canceled or made virtual numerous offseason functions including league meetings, free agency, and the 2020 draft. Organized-team activities will likewise occur via video calls rather than in-person workouts. It remains unclear if and how training camp, for which players typically report at the end of July, will change due to the virus.

While the NFL will release a full schedule, those in the league office have considered contingency plans should sports not receive the green light from government and medical officials to conduct business. Games played in stadiums without fans, an idea floated by other sports in and outside the United States, could presumably occur in such a scenario. The NFL could also opt to delay or abbreviate the upcoming season if necessary.

However, at least for now, the NFL will push forward under the assumption that a full 2020 season will happen on time.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

