NFL 2021 Mock Draft: Who Do the Chargers Select at 13?

It is officially the week of the 2021 NFL Draft, so that means it is almost closing time for all mock drafts. This is my attempt to see what is really going to happen.

1. Jacksonville Jaguars- QB Trevor Lawrence Clemson

This has been written in stone since the New York Jets won an NFL game last season.

2. New York Jets- QB Zach Wilson BYU

Second best quarterback on the board. There have been comparisons to Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, but unlike Green Bay the Jets have to make sure to get him weapons.

3. San Francisco 49ers- QB Trey Lance North Dakota St.

There is a lot of Mac Jones talk but he is similar to Jimmy G. Why in the world would Kyle Shanahan want the same style of quarterback? He sits Lance and lets him learn behind Jimmy then unleashes him in 2022.

*TRADE*

4. New England Patriots- QB Mac Jones Alabama

Bill Belichick gets his quarterback and wishes upon a star he never has to select this high again. In all seriousness, Jones can sit behind Cam Newton and develop. The Patriots went out and signed some good weapons to further improve an offense that needs it.

5. Cincinnati Bengals- WR Ja’Marr Chase LSU

There is a slight hesitation of taking an offensive lineman, but here the Bengals get to matchup a star wide receiver with their star quarterback. They both played together at LSU, so they are familiar with one another. Bengals look for o-line help further in the draft.

6. Miami Dolphins- TE Kyle Pitts Florida

The Dolphins need to get Tua some weapons and they do that by adding the best tight end in the draft. He will help stretch the field and can be a big time third down threat. Plus, he stays in Florida.

7. Detroit Lions- OL Rashawn Slater Northwestern

The Lions need to protect new quarterback Jared Goff and this is the best way to do it. Yes, a wide receiver could have been chosen but the Lions need to protect him. They can get a receiver later in the draft.

*TRADE*

8. Denver Broncos- QB Justin Fields Ohio State

The Broncos know that in the AFC West they need a quarterback to compete and as of right now Drew Lock hasn’t been it. Fields adds superstar potential to the Broncos may try to sit him the whole season but at one point it will be too tempting to not start him especially with the offensive weapons they have.

*TRADE*

9. Los Angeles Chargers- OL Penei Sewell Oregon

Sewell has basically fallen as much as he can and with the Cowboys choosing next they can’t run the risk. The Bolts reunite Sewell with his college quarterback Justin Herbert while the offense solidifies their offensive line. Win-Win-Win.

10. Dallas Cowboys- CB Jaycee Horn South Carolina

Everyone saw the interview that Horn gave the Cowboys on their twitter page. Owner/GM/whateverelse loves players with grit and intensity that is what Horn gives Jones’s defense, which is a mess.

11. New York Giants- OL Alijah Vera-Tucker USC

Daniel Jones needs to have great protection for the Giants to have success. The team drafts the best guard in the draft and he comes in right away to help improve the offensive line.

12. Philadelphia Eagles- WR Jaylen Waddle Alabama

The Eagles need to give Jalen Hurts as many solid weapons as they can and Waddle is a dynamic one. He has been compared to KC’s Tyreek Hill, which would be huge for the offense.

13. Carolina Panthers- LB Micah Parsons Penn State

Carolina literally hit the jackpot trading twice, collecting a lot of picks, and also come away with the best linebacker in the draft. Parsons will add a off-ball linebacker with pass rushing potential. He will fit in well with the defense.

14. Minnesota Vikings- CB Patrick Surtain Jr. Alabama

Imagine the Vikings secondary with Patrick Peterson and Surtain? Wow. This would help Mike Zimmer’s defense especially when facing Davante Adams twice a year.

15. Atlanta Falcons- DE Kwity Page Michigan

Atlanta needs a lot of help on defense, so the way they do that is by adding one of the best pass rushers in the draft. The Falcons also secured some big time draft picks from New England after trading down.

16. Arizona Cardinals- WR DeVonta Smith Alabama

The NFC West just got even crazier. Opposing defenses will have to cover DeAndre Hopkins, A.J. Green, Charlie Kirk, and now Smith. The offense should be flying high, but the Cardinals will need to address their offensive line to help keep Kyler Murray healthy.

17. Las Vegas Raiders- DE Jaelan Phillips Miami

Phillips adds a dynamic pass rusher which the Raiders will need in a division with Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, and now Justin Fields. New defensive coordinator Gus Bradley will get after the quarterback with only four pass rushers and Phillips could be his edge guy.

18. Miami Dolphins- DE Gregory Rousseau Miami

Miami keeps adding to their dominant defense, but this time a pass rusher. The Dolphins need to get after the quarterback and Rousseau will help do just that for a defense with top notch corners.

19. WFT- LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Notre Dame

Ron Rivera wants to continue building this defense into one of the scariest in the NFL and he adds a great linebacker. This kid can do it all and will stand out in a defense that is full of playmakers.

20. Chicago Bears- OL Christian Darrisaw Virginia Tech

The Bears need offensive line help to keep Andy Dalton or Nick Foles up right in 2021. Darrisaw will help bolster their offensive line and provide either quarterback time in the pocket.

21. Indianapolis Colts- Azeez Ojulari Georgia

Adding a pass rusher to a defense that features Darius Leonard and DeForest Buckner is crazy and that is what this is all about. The Colts defense was one of the best last season and will look to improve in 2021.

22. Tennessee Titans- WR Elijah Moore Ole Miss

Corey Davis went to the Jets in free agency, so the Titans could use a major upgrade and provide speed. Moore would do that and more. He could add a dynamic weapon to an offense that already has a big framed receiver in A.J. Brown and is missing that speed.

23. New York Jets- CB Caleb Farley Virginia Tech

His fall stops here. Defensive minded head coach Robert Saleh will add Farley, who before his injury was the top rated cornerback in the draft. Saleh knows he has a lot of work to do with the defense so here is a start.

24. Pittsburgh Steelers- OL Teven Jenkins Oklahoma State

The Steelers have lost a lot during free agency especially numerous offensive linemen. They also have an aging quarterback, so expect them to start building back their offensive line starting with Jenkins.

25. Jacksonville Jaguars- S Trevon Moehrig TCU

This is quite possibly the best safety in the draft and that is not something Urban Meyer can turn away from. He already added Rayshawn Jenkins, but adding Moehrig gives him two starters in the back.

26. Cleveland Browns- DT Christian Barmore Alabama

This guy is an absolute monster. He is one of the big reasons why Alabama was able to put so much pressure on opposing quarterbacks this season. He could help Cleveland’s pass rush that features Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney.

27. Baltimore Ravens- WR Rashod Bateman Minnesota

It is no secret that the Ravens need to add more weapons for Lamar Jackson. Bateman had a breakout performance in 2019 and for only playing five games in 2020 he had a great season. He will help Jackson with his unique speed and size.

28. New Orleans Saints- CB Greg Newsome II Northwestern

They could use some help in the secondary opposite Marshon Lattimore. Newsome is a very aggressive cornerback who keeps on climbing mock drafts. He will do well in the Saints defense.

29. Green Bay Packers- WR Kadarius Toney Florida

The Packers finally give quarterback Aaron Rodgers some much needed help. Toney is a dynamic/shifty receiver that is very explosive. That is what Green Bay has lacked. He should help ease the work load of Davante Adams.

30. Buffalo Bills- RB Najee Harris Alabama

First running back comes off the board. The Bills lacked a running game last season and they became one-dimensional. Harris adds not only a power running back but also a pass catching back.

31. Baltimore Ravens- OL Alex Leatherwood Alabama

The Ravens traded away Orlando Brown so they need a replacement. Leatherwood will help whether they need him on the left or right side of the offensive line. They need to get more protection for Lamar Jackson.

32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers- DL Joe Tryon Washington

Why not add another pass rusher to one of the best pass rushing defenses in the NFL. Tryon could be a guy who could benefit learning from JPP and Shaquil Barrett while giving them a breather as well.