NFL Awards 2021 Pro Bowl to Las Vegas

Jason B. Hirschhorn

If recent history serves as any indication, the Los Angeles Chargers will have multiple players selected for the Pro Bowl next year. Should that occur, they will not have to travel very far to participate in the festivities. On Tuesday, the NFL awarded the 2021 Pro Bowl to Allegiant Stadium, the new home of the Las Vegas Raiders.

After the Raiders made their move from Oakland to Las Vegas official, the league made plans for the new NFL city. The 2020 NFL Draft would have taken place on the strip if not for the ongoing coronavirus pandemic forcing the sports world to shutter all public events in favor of fully virtual versions where possible.

Accordingly, the league will try to mitigate the loss of the draft with a Pro Bowl. Though not as popular of an event, the game and the surrounding activities do generate crowds and receive decent broadcast ratings. For years, the NFL hosted the event at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii but has since moved the event to other locations. The most recent Pro Bowl took place in Orlando, Florida.

The most recent Pro Bowl featured three members of the Chargers, either as initial selections or replacement participants: wide receiver Keenan Allen, defensive end Joey Bosa, and defensive end Melvin Ingram. For both Allen and Ingram, the honor represented the third of their career while Bosa had only earned a selection for the game once before.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

