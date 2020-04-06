Former Chargers Eric Weddle, Darren Sproles Featured in NFL's 2010s All-Decade Team

The last decade of Los Angeles Chargers football provided fans with extraordinary moments from unforgettable players. Two of those -- defensive back Eric Weddle and running back/return man Darren Sproles -- made the cut for the NFL's All-Decade team of the 2010s.

Weddle joined the Chargers in 2007 as a second-round pick and quickly became a fixture in their secondary. While with the team, he earned three Pro Bowl nods and made the cut as a first-team All-Pro twice, all during the 2010s. He later played for the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Rams before announcing his retirement earlier this year.

Sproles played only one season with the Chargers during the 2010s. Most of his success during the past decade came with the Philadelphia Eagles with which he earned first-team All-Pro nods in 2014 and '15 as a return specialist. Like Weddle, he retired from football following the 2019 season.

Check out the NFL's full 2010s All-Decade team below.

Quarterbacks

· Tom Brady

· Aaron Rodgers

Wide receivers

· Antonio Brown

· Larry Fitzgerald

· Calvin Johnson

· Julio Jones

Tight ends

· Rob Gronkowski

· Travis Kelce

Tackles

· Jason Peters

· Tyron Smith

· Joe Staley

· Joe Thomas*

Guards

· Jahri Evans

· Logan Mankins

· Zack Martin

· Marshal Yanda*

Centers

· Alex Mack

· Maurkice Pouncey

Running backs

· Frank Gore

· Marshawn Lynch

· LeSean McCoy

· Adrian Peterson*

Flex

· Darren Sproles

Defensive ends

· Calais Campbell

· Cameron Jordan

· Julius Peppers

· J.J. Watt*

Defensive tackles

· Geno Atkins

· Fletcher Cox

· Aaron Donald*

· Ndamukong Suh

Inside linebackers

· Luke Kuechly

· Bobby Wagner

· Patrick Willis

Outside linebackers

· Chandler Jones

· Khalil Mack

· Von Miller*

Cornerbacks

· Patrick Peterson

· Darrelle Revis

· Richard Sherman

Safeties

· Eric Berry

· Earl Thomas

· Eric Weddle

Defensive backs

· Chris Harris

· Tyrann Mathieu

Punters

· Johnny Hekker

· Shane Lechler

Kickers

· Stephen Gostkowski

· Justin Tucker*

Punt returners

· Tyreek Hill

· Darren Sproles

Kick returners

· Devin Hester

· Cordarrelle Patterson

*Denotes unanimous selection

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH