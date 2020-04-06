Former Chargers Eric Weddle, Darren Sproles Featured in NFL's 2010s All-Decade Team
Jason B. Hirschhorn
The last decade of Los Angeles Chargers football provided fans with extraordinary moments from unforgettable players. Two of those -- defensive back Eric Weddle and running back/return man Darren Sproles -- made the cut for the NFL's All-Decade team of the 2010s.
Weddle joined the Chargers in 2007 as a second-round pick and quickly became a fixture in their secondary. While with the team, he earned three Pro Bowl nods and made the cut as a first-team All-Pro twice, all during the 2010s. He later played for the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Rams before announcing his retirement earlier this year.
Sproles played only one season with the Chargers during the 2010s. Most of his success during the past decade came with the Philadelphia Eagles with which he earned first-team All-Pro nods in 2014 and '15 as a return specialist. Like Weddle, he retired from football following the 2019 season.
Check out the NFL's full 2010s All-Decade team below.
Quarterbacks
· Tom Brady
· Aaron Rodgers
Wide receivers
· Antonio Brown
· Larry Fitzgerald
· Calvin Johnson
· Julio Jones
Tight ends
· Rob Gronkowski
· Travis Kelce
Tackles
· Jason Peters
· Tyron Smith
· Joe Staley
· Joe Thomas*
Guards
· Jahri Evans
· Logan Mankins
· Zack Martin
· Marshal Yanda*
Centers
· Alex Mack
· Maurkice Pouncey
Running backs
· Frank Gore
· Marshawn Lynch
· LeSean McCoy
· Adrian Peterson*
Flex
· Darren Sproles
Defensive ends
· Calais Campbell
· Cameron Jordan
· Julius Peppers
· J.J. Watt*
Defensive tackles
· Geno Atkins
· Fletcher Cox
· Aaron Donald*
· Ndamukong Suh
Inside linebackers
· Luke Kuechly
· Bobby Wagner
· Patrick Willis
Outside linebackers
· Chandler Jones
· Khalil Mack
· Von Miller*
Cornerbacks
· Patrick Peterson
· Darrelle Revis
· Richard Sherman
Safeties
· Eric Berry
· Earl Thomas
· Eric Weddle
Defensive backs
· Chris Harris
· Tyrann Mathieu
Punters
· Johnny Hekker
· Shane Lechler
Kickers
· Stephen Gostkowski
· Justin Tucker*
Punt returners
· Tyreek Hill
· Darren Sproles
Kick returners
· Devin Hester
· Cordarrelle Patterson
*Denotes unanimous selection
-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH