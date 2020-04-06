ChargerReport
Top Stories
News
Game Day

Former Chargers Eric Weddle, Darren Sproles Featured in NFL's 2010s All-Decade Team

Jason B. Hirschhorn

The last decade of Los Angeles Chargers football provided fans with extraordinary moments from unforgettable players. Two of those -- defensive back Eric Weddle and running back/return man Darren Sproles -- made the cut for the NFL's All-Decade team of the 2010s.

Weddle joined the Chargers in 2007 as a second-round pick and quickly became a fixture in their secondary. While with the team, he earned three Pro Bowl nods and made the cut as a first-team All-Pro twice, all during the 2010s. He later played for the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Rams before announcing his retirement earlier this year.

Sproles played only one season with the Chargers during the 2010s. Most of his success during the past decade came with the Philadelphia Eagles with which he earned first-team All-Pro nods in 2014 and '15 as a return specialist. Like Weddle, he retired from football following the 2019 season.

Check out the NFL's full 2010s All-Decade team below.

Quarterbacks

· Tom Brady

· Aaron Rodgers

Wide receivers

· Antonio Brown

· Larry Fitzgerald

· Calvin Johnson

· Julio Jones

Tight ends

· Rob Gronkowski

· Travis Kelce

Tackles

· Jason Peters

· Tyron Smith

· Joe Staley

· Joe Thomas*

Guards

· Jahri Evans

· Logan Mankins

· Zack Martin

· Marshal Yanda*

Centers

· Alex Mack

· Maurkice Pouncey

Running backs

· Frank Gore

· Marshawn Lynch

· LeSean McCoy

· Adrian Peterson*

Flex

· Darren Sproles

Defensive ends

· Calais Campbell

· Cameron Jordan

· Julius Peppers

· J.J. Watt*

Defensive tackles

· Geno Atkins

· Fletcher Cox

· Aaron Donald*

· Ndamukong Suh

Inside linebackers

· Luke Kuechly

· Bobby Wagner

· Patrick Willis

Outside linebackers

· Chandler Jones

· Khalil Mack

· Von Miller*

Cornerbacks

· Patrick Peterson

· Darrelle Revis

· Richard Sherman

Safeties

· Eric Berry

· Earl Thomas

· Eric Weddle

Defensive backs

· Chris Harris

· Tyrann Mathieu

Punters

· Johnny Hekker

· Shane Lechler

Kickers

· Stephen Gostkowski

· Justin Tucker*

Punt returners

· Tyreek Hill

· Darren Sproles

Kick returners

· Devin Hester

· Cordarrelle Patterson

*Denotes unanimous selection

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2020 NFL Mock Draft: Chargers Left with Tua Tagovailoa at No. 6

In the latest mock draft from USA Today, the Chargers watch as Oregon's Justin Herbert goes ahead of them and Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa lands in their lap.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Philip Rivers' New Head Coach Doesn't See a Physically Diminished Quarterback

Colts head coach Frank Reich believes former Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers hasn't diminished physically since the two last worked together in San Diego.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

2020 NFL Mock Draft: Chargers Third to Select a Quarterback

Once again, the Chargers take quarterback Justin Herbert in a mock draft, this time doing so after two others at the position go off the board.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

California Gov. Newsom: NFL Games Unlikely to Have Fans in Stands 'in This State'

California Gov. Gavin Newsom doesn't expect to see fans in the stands at NFL games held in the state should the season start on time.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Linval Joseph Expects to Rush Passer More with Chargers

Pro Bowl defensive tackle Linval Joseph expects to rush the passer more with the Chargers than he did near the end of his Vikings tenure.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers Can Fill Biggest Needs with New S.I. Big Board's Top 10 Prospects

Based on Sports Illustrated's latest 2020 NFL Draft big board, the Chargers can address any of their biggest remaining needs with their top pick.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers Coach Anthony Lynn Donates $25,000 to Benefit Students of LAUSD

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn donated $25,000 from his foundation to benefit impoverished students of the Los Angeles Unified School District.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers, Jordan Love Video Chat Ahead of Draft

The Chargers conducted a video chat with Utah State's Jordan Love in March.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers Still Matched with Justin Herbert Despite Dolphins Rumors

Despite rumors of the Dolphins' interest in Justin Herbert, the Chargers still landed him in the latest Sports Illustrated mock draft.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Sports Illustrated's Jason B. Hirschhorn appeared on the Chargers'…

Jason B. Hirschhorn