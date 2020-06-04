NFL Coaches May Return to Team Facilities Starting June 5

After months of uncertainty due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Los Angeles Chargers and the other 31 teams now know when their coaching staffs can return to the office. On Thursday, the NFL sent out a memo detailing that coaches can return to team facilities on Friday, June 5, under certain conditions.

"This will advise that, beginning tomorrow, June 5, coaching staffs may be among the employees returning to your facility," the league's memo reads. "As has been emphasized in previous advice on reopening facilities, this may occur only if your club has otherwise received necessary permission from state and local governments to reopen its facility."

As with previous guidance from the league, teams have to observe limits on the number of club employees that can occupy the facility on any given day. According to the memo, that league has increased that figure to 100, up from the limit of 75 in place previously.

But while coaches will begin returning to their offices starting Friday, players remain unable to join them. Under previous guidelines, players in need of medical treatment could return, but all other contact with the team must take place in a virtual setting. That remains the case for now, though the presence of coaches paves the way for players to return in the not-too-distant future. That could happen in time for training camps, for which the NFL released new guidelines earlier this week. With few exceptions, all camps will take part at a given team's home facilities and no joint practices can take place.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH