NFL's Proposed Expanded Playoff Field Wouldn't Have Helped Lynn-Era Chargers

As the NFL and NFLPA continue to make progress on the next collective-bargaining agreement, details of the proposed deals have begun to surface. Among the many developments proposed, the league wants to expand the playoff field from six to seven teams in each conference, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. That change, if accepted, could come into effect for the upcoming season.

Under the current system, each conference produces four division winners, the top two of which earn playoff byes and the latter two host home games in the wild-card round. The NFC and AFC also reward the two best remaining teams with postseason berths, each playing on the road in the opening round.

That would change if the NFLPA accepts the league's proposal. The division winner with the best overall record would still receive a bye week. However, the other teams would all play during the first round of the playoffs. Such an arrangement would greatly increase the chances of a No. 2 seed falling before the conference championship and significantly boost the value of obtaining the top seed in the field.

Regardless of whether an expanded playoff field would improve the NFL's product, it invites a look back at previous seasons to see which teams would have benefited from the additional seats at the table.

But unfortunately for the Anthony Lynn-era Los Angeles Chargers, the change would not have added any trips to the playoffs.

In Lynn's three seasons at the helm, the Chargers have reached the postseason just once, a 12-4 campaign in 2018 that yielded a wild-card berth. Last year's team finished with just five wins and fell completely out of the playoff race with multiple weeks left on the schedule.

Only one of Lynn's two non-playoff teams came close to hitting the mark. In his first season as head coach, the Chargers lost their first four games before rebounding to finish 9-7 overall. That mark would have pushed them into the postseason if not for the Baltimore Ravens, who finished with an identical record and a superior win percentage within the conference.

Still, while Lynn's Chargers would not have benefited from an expanded playoff field in previous years, they might well do so in the future if implemented. Barring an unforeseeable development, they will play in the same division as Patrick Mahomes and the reigning-champion Kansas City Chiefs for a decade or more. Given Mahomes' age (he doesn't turn 25 until September), his dominant play, and the Chiefs' talented supporting cast, every other team in the AFC West faces long odds of earning the top spot in the standings.

Accordingly, an additional wild-card spot for which the Chargers could compete would more substantially help their playoff hopes compared to those in other divisions. Even if it dilutes the product, it could bring postseason football back to Los Angeles.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH