ChargerReport
Top Stories
News
Game Day

NFL Facilities to Begin Reopening Next Week

Jason B. Hirschhorn

The NFL closed all team facilities in March with a plan to reopen them at a future date with established protocols and the blessing of local officials. That time will arrive next week for some clubs, according to a memo the league sent out on Friday.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell stipulated in the memo that teams could conditionally return to their facilities starting Tuesday, May 19. Those conditions include following health and safety protocols the league established earlier in the offseason as well as receiving the green light from local government to re-enter the workplace. Franchises that do not currently meet the criteria can still return to their facilities at a later point once they have checked the remaining boxes.

Under the reopening guidelines the league laid out, no coaches and most players would not yet have permission to return to work. No more than half of the non-player staff (maxing out at 75 people in total) could step into a team facility on any given day, and only players in need of rehabilitation work could join.

"This first phase of reopening is an important step in demonstrating our ability to operate safely and effectively, even in the current environment," Goodell said in the memo. "After we implement this first phase, and as more states and localities enact policies that allow more club facilities to reopen, I expect that additional staff, likely including coaching staff, will be allowed to return to club facilities in a relatively short time.

"In the meantime, we are continuing to work with the NFLPA and our medical teams on developing protocols that could permit a certain number of players to return to club facilities as early as next month. We will keep all clubs advised on developments in that respect."

It remains unclear whether the Los Angeles Chargers will have access to their facilities come Tuesday as California's stay-at-home order remains in place. The state recently entered "Stage 2" of a four-phase plan to reopen the economy. The Chargers have conducted virtual offseason programs in the weeks following the 2020 NFL Draft.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL to Propose Draft Incentives for Teams Hiring Minority Head Coaches

The NFL will reportedly propose new incentives and lift anti-tampering rules to address its longstanding issues hiring minority head coaches and GMs.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Sports Illustrated Ranks Chargers No. 1 Among New Uniforms

The Chargers' new getups finished No. 1 on Sports Illustrated's ranking of the 2020 class of NFL uniforms.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers CB Chris Harris Posted Best Yards Per Target from 2010-19

When the Chargers signed Chris Harris Jr. this offseason, they added the corner with the best yards-per-target clip of any over the past decade.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers' Isaac Rochell: Defense 'Can Be Lights Out' in 2020

Chargers defensive lineman Isaac Rochell believes the defense can play "lights out" in 2020 due to returning stars and additions made during the offseason.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers' Tyrod Taylor Has Estimated 75.7% Chance of Starting Week 1

The Chargers' head coach and GM have said Tyrod Taylor has a strong chance of winning the starting QB job. One site estimates his chances at 75.7%.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers' Win Total Groupings Released

One oddsmaker sees the Chargers as most likely to finish 2020 between five and nine wins.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers' Mike Pouncey Cleared by Doctors Who Performed Neck Surgery

Chargers center Mike Pouncey says the doctors who performed neck surgery on him last year have given him clearance to play.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Odds Released on Whether NFL's Week 1 Games will Feature Fans

One NFL oddsmaker estimates that Week 1's games have a one in four chance of featuring no fans in the stands.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers' Derwin James Makes Pro Football Focus' Top 25 Under 25

Pro Football Focus ranked Chargers do-it-all defensive back Derwin James as the No. 4 overall player in the NFL under the age of 25.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

by

Footballfan55

Chargers to Travel More Than 25,000 Miles in 2020

The Chargers will travel nearly 10,000 miles more than the Chiefs in 2020, the largest discrepancy between two division rivals this season.

Jason B. Hirschhorn