NFL Facilities to Begin Reopening Next Week

The NFL closed all team facilities in March with a plan to reopen them at a future date with established protocols and the blessing of local officials. That time will arrive next week for some clubs, according to a memo the league sent out on Friday.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell stipulated in the memo that teams could conditionally return to their facilities starting Tuesday, May 19. Those conditions include following health and safety protocols the league established earlier in the offseason as well as receiving the green light from local government to re-enter the workplace. Franchises that do not currently meet the criteria can still return to their facilities at a later point once they have checked the remaining boxes.

Under the reopening guidelines the league laid out, no coaches and most players would not yet have permission to return to work. No more than half of the non-player staff (maxing out at 75 people in total) could step into a team facility on any given day, and only players in need of rehabilitation work could join.

"This first phase of reopening is an important step in demonstrating our ability to operate safely and effectively, even in the current environment," Goodell said in the memo. "After we implement this first phase, and as more states and localities enact policies that allow more club facilities to reopen, I expect that additional staff, likely including coaching staff, will be allowed to return to club facilities in a relatively short time.

"In the meantime, we are continuing to work with the NFLPA and our medical teams on developing protocols that could permit a certain number of players to return to club facilities as early as next month. We will keep all clubs advised on developments in that respect."

It remains unclear whether the Los Angeles Chargers will have access to their facilities come Tuesday as California's stay-at-home order remains in place. The state recently entered "Stage 2" of a four-phase plan to reopen the economy. The Chargers have conducted virtual offseason programs in the weeks following the 2020 NFL Draft.

