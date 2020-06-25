NFL Cancels Hall of Fame Game, First Contest Lost to COVID-19 Pandemic

The NFL has lost its first game to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, canceling the annual Pro Football Hall of Fame Game between the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers while also postponing the enshrinement ceremony until 2021.

ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported the news.

The cancellation of the Hall of Fame game represents the latest repudiation of the NFL's "business as usual" approach to the 2020 season. The league already scrapped most of its in-person activities this offseason, reducing free agency and the 2020 NFL Draft to fully virtual events while replacing on-field workouts and in-person meetings with video calls between players and coaches. Other than those who choose to work out privately with teammates away from team facilities, training camp will mark the first time most players will share space with other members of their club.

Looking outside the scope of the pandemic, the NFL has now dealt with a contest cancellation, relocation, or significant alteration for the fourth consecutive year. In 2019, an exhibition between the Green Bay Packers and Oakland Raiders held in Winnipeg, Canada required a shortened field due to field issues in the end zones. Field issues also forced the league to move a 2018 regular-season contest between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams from Mexico City's Estadio Azteca to the L.A. Memorial Coliseum. 2017 also featured a preseason cancellation (Cowboys at Houston Texans) while 2016 saw an exhibition between Washington and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers moved to an earlier date for weather-related reasons.

With the Hall of Fame game off the table, players on the Cowboys and Steelers will no longer report to their club's facilities prior to the July 28 date that the vast majority of the league will use for the official start of training camp. It remains unclear if any further delays to the start of camp will become necessary due to the pandemic.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH