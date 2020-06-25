ChargerReport
NFL Cancels Hall of Fame Game, First Contest Lost to COVID-19 Pandemic

Jason B. Hirschhorn

The NFL has lost its first game to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, canceling the annual Pro Football Hall of Fame Game between the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers while also postponing the enshrinement ceremony until 2021.

ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported the news.

The cancellation of the Hall of Fame game represents the latest repudiation of the NFL's "business as usual" approach to the 2020 season. The league already scrapped most of its in-person activities this offseason, reducing free agency and the 2020 NFL Draft to fully virtual events while replacing on-field workouts and in-person meetings with video calls between players and coaches. Other than those who choose to work out privately with teammates away from team facilities, training camp will mark the first time most players will share space with other members of their club.

Looking outside the scope of the pandemic, the NFL has now dealt with a contest cancellation, relocation, or significant alteration for the fourth consecutive year. In 2019, an exhibition between the Green Bay Packers and Oakland Raiders held in Winnipeg, Canada required a shortened field due to field issues in the end zones. Field issues also forced the league to move a 2018 regular-season contest between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams from Mexico City's Estadio Azteca to the L.A. Memorial Coliseum. 2017 also featured a preseason cancellation (Cowboys at Houston Texans) while 2016 saw an exhibition between Washington and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers moved to an earlier date for weather-related reasons.

With the Hall of Fame game off the table, players on the Cowboys and Steelers will no longer report to their club's facilities prior to the July 28 date that the vast majority of the league will use for the official start of training camp. It remains unclear if any further delays to the start of camp will become necessary due to the pandemic.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

NFL to Allow Teams to Set Capacity Limits at Stadiums

The NFL plans to let teams set their own limits on stadium capacity rather than implement a league-wide policy.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

by

BravarianTomlinson

2020 NFL Draft: Nearly 75% of Picks Remain Unsigned

Nearly three-quarters of the players taken in the 2020 NFL Draft have yet to sign their rookie contracts, a byproduct of the ongoing pandemic.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers Great LaDainian Tomlinson Turns 41

Former San Diego Chargers running back LaDainian Tomlinson turned 41 on Tuesday.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers' Justin Herbert to Take Part in Call of Duty Contest with Fans

Chargers rookie Justin Herbert will take part in a Call of Duty contest with fans and other athletes, celebrities, and esport personalities.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers Great LaDainian Tomlinson Calls for NFL Stars to 'Ignite Action'

Former San Diego Chargers running back LaDainian Tomlinson calls for NFL stars to "ignite action" against the social injustices plaguing the nation.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

by

NoSafePlace

Rookie Cards for Chargers' Justin Herbert, Joshua Kelley Released

Panini America has released rookie cards for the 2020 NFL Draft class, including some for new members of the Los Angeles Chargers.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Former Chargers O-Lineman Max Tuerk Dead at 26

Former Chargers offensive lineman Max Tuerk has died at the age of 26.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

NFLPA Recommends Against Players Working Out Together

The NFLPA has warned players about holding joint private workouts prior to the start of training camp.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers Not Listed Jamal Adams' Preferred Trade Destinations

Jamal Adams, who formally requested a trade this week, did not list the Chargers on his list of preferred destinations.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers Among Betting Favorites to Sign Colin Kaepernick

According to one oddsmaker, the Chargers currently have 9/1 odds to sign Colin Kaepernick.

Jason B. Hirschhorn