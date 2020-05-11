NFL Keeping Tabs on German Bundesliga's Return

While the NFL does not have to worry about returning to the field for several months, other major sports leagues must navigate those difficult waters later in May. One of those leagues, the German Bundesliga, plans to begin play on May 16. Assuming that occurs, it would become the first major professional league on either side of the Atlantic to restart following the global coronavirus pandemic.

While little connects the Bundesliga and the NFL, the latter plans to take notes regarding how the former handles the transition back to play.

"We've been in contact with all domestic leagues, but also sports organizations around the world," NFL VP of communications Brian McCarthy told Newsday's Bob Glauber. "We have a number of protocols, see what works, see what can translate into our sport. We're all in the sports business, but every sport has its own matters to attend to."

Though the Bundesliga will resume play soon, it will do so without any fans. The NFL hopes to avoid that problem come September. But if it has to stage games in empty stadiums, it could use examples such as the Bundesliga as guideposts for how to successfully handle the atypical conditions.

Of course, those concerns pale in comparison to how a sports league manages testing for athletes as well as handling any positive cases of COVID-19. Those concerns weigh heavily on all leagues, and it remains unclear how best to proceed while the pandemic remains in place.

And those complications could affect the NFL greater than most. A football team will carry as many as 90 players before the regular-season begins, far more than virtually any other sport.

"We're looking at eventually 90 players for training camp, which is quite different from other sports," McCarthy said. "There are some commonalities, and that's why we've had a number of people from our staff -- from [NFL chief medical officer] Dr. Allen Sills and [NFL executive vice president of health and safety policy] Jeff Miller -- on calls with other sports leagues. We're looking at what we can adopt, what we can modify that is working in other sports, sharing best practices."

The extra runway will benefit the NFL since it can learn what does and doesn't work from other sports. By the time the fall rolls around, the league should have some semblance of a playbook to follow.

