ChargerReport
Top Stories
Game Day
News

NFL Least Likely League to Not Crown 2020 Champion

Jason B. Hirschhorn

With the coronavirus pandemic continuing to affect the sports world, oddsmakers have weighed in on which, if any, of the major sports leagues will not end up crowning a champion at the conclusion of their respective 2020 seasons. According to new odds released by Sports Betting Dime, the NFL appears the least likely league to end its season before determining a winner with such a scenario receiving just 15/1 odds.

Many factors contribute to the NFL's 15/1 odds, none more so than timing. While Major League Soccer, the National Basketball Association, Major League Baseball, and the National Hockey League either suspended play of an ongoing season or would normally have begun play at this point in the calendar, the NFL does not kick off its season until September. That provides the league with more than enough runway to see how other entities handle the virus and determine the best approach for holding a football season.

Still, the NFL does face some concerns that the other leagues avoid. If a second wave of the coronavirus does hit in the fall or winter as some medical experts fear, that could result in the league dealing with its own postponement and perhaps even cancellation. Given the inconsistencies between states and cities regarding how to reopen, it remains too difficult to reasonably estimate the probability of a second wave.

Odds a 2020 champion is not crowned in the following sports

1. MLS - 6/5

2. NBA - 4/3

3. MLB - 3/2

4. NHL - 3/2

5. NFL - 15/1

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chargers' Casey Hayward Ranks No. 39 in PFF50

Veteran cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. ranked No. 39 overall in PFF50.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Austin Ekeler's Workout-Warrior Reputation Began as a College Freshman

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler's reputation as a workout warrior dates back to his earliest days in college.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

by

DanKuhn14

Chargers Legend LaDainian Tomlinson Named Top Fantasy RB of All-Time

Chargers legend LaDainian Tomlinson topped a list of greatest fantasy running backs of all-time.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Drew Brees' Anthem Comments Draw Criticism from Roderic Teamer

Drew Brees' comments about "disrespecting the flag" have drawn criticism from many corners, including Chargers safety and New Orleans native Roderic Teamer.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

NFL Coaches May Return to Team Facilities Starting June 5

Coaching staffs for the Chargers and other NFL teams can conditionally return to their facilities starting Friday, June 5.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Mike McCoy Named Chargers' Top Scapegoat of Last Decade

A new Bleacher Report column named former head coach Mike McCoy as the Chargers' biggest scapegoat of the past decade.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers' Justin Herbert No. 8 in ESPN's QB Commitment Rankings

The Chargers have committed themselves to first-round pick Justin Herbert for the foreseeable future.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

NFL Mandates Training Camps to Take Place at Team Facilities

Teams like the Chargers cannot hold joint practices during training camp this year, according to a memo sent by the NFL.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Cardinals Sign Former Chargers Pass Catcher Dylan Cantrell

Former Chargers pass catcher Dylan Cantrell signed with the Cardinals to reunite with his college head coach.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers Bring Back Damion Square, Bolstering Defensive Interior

The Chargers have brought back Damion Square, a veteran defensive lineman who spent the previous six seasons with the franchise.

Jason B. Hirschhorn