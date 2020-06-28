Though much remains uncertain about how the NFL and other major North American sports leagues will handle crowds at their games and events during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, one scenario involves fans signing liability waivers in order to enter stadiums and arenas. While that approach would shield the leagues from some legal concerns, it might not prove useful in practice.

According to a new survey of 1,000 Americans performed by Dynata, little appetite exists for such waivers. For outdoor events such as most football games, only approximately 18% of respondents said they would sign a liability waiver before entering the building. That figure falls to 13% for events held indoors where data suggests the coronavirus is more easily transmittable.

The idea of using waivers to mitigate legal concerns became a hotly debated topic in college sports recently when schools like Ohio State pushed for their football players to sign away some of their rights in order to compete. Those programs have largely backtracked off those plans after public scrutiny, but that might not suppress leagues from taking a similar approach with fans hoping to attend games later this year.

Yet, with such limited willingness to agree to those waivers at this time, leagues cannot reasonably expect to procure such protections as long as the pandemic remains in place. That dynamic, if unchanged, could result in lower allowed crowd capacities at games and other policies aimed at reducing exposure.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH