ChargerReport
Top Stories
Game Day
News

NFL to Limit Media Access to Training Camp

Jason B. Hirschhorn

The NFL plans to limit the number of media members able to access team facilities during training camp this year as well as the manner in which journalists can report on practices. The league sent out a version of its new media protocol over the weekend.

"Media access to Club facilities will be limited for the 2020 Training Camp and Preseason and subject to all NFL-NFLPA medical and facility protocols related to COVID-19," the media protocol read. "All media personnel with access to the club facility, which includes club local media, in-house media, or network television broadcast partners, must adhere to all NFL-NFLPA medical and facility protocols as a condition of access."

The protocol further stipulates that only four "Tier 2M" credentialed reporters can observe practice on a given day and cannot tweet and publicize any observations during those sessions. The Pro Football Writers of America has since pushed back on the number of reporters allowed to observe practice, claiming that the league will allow up to 10 individuals per day to access the field and media room.

Regardless, the NFL's protocol bars the in-person player interviews and scrums that typically occur during camp. Instead, all such access will occur virtually. Media access across the league has occurred over video and conference calls since club facilities shut down in March. It remains unclear whether the policy will ultimately extend into the regular season and, if so, for how long.

While fans might not care about media policies, that access directly affects the type of variety of coverage they receive. Reports can and will come out of press conferences and group video calls, but some of the most interesting stories began as informal conversations.

The continued presence of the coronavirus makes such interactions impossible for the present time, but it comes at a cost.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL Training Camps Could Include Only 80 Players

The NFLPA reportedly wants rosters in training camp reduced to 80 players, down from 90.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers' Hunter Henry No. 1 Among Tight Ends in Passing Metric

Quarterbacks have posted a higher passer rating when targeting Hunter Henry since 2016 than any other qualifying tight end.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

NFLPA Against Playing Preseason Games Amid COVID-19 Resurgence

The NFLPA will recommend against playing any preseason games this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

SoFi Stadium Nearly Complete, Giant 4K Video Board Installed

The construction of SoFi Stadium reached another milestone after workers fully raised its 4K end-to-end video board to the rafters.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Dr. Fauci: NFL's Outlook in a 'State of Flux' Due to COVID-19 Surge

The leading epidemiologist, Dr. Anthony Fauci, doesn't feel comfortable setting expectations for sports later this year due to the resurgence of COVID-19.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

NFL Opts Against 2020 Supplemental Draft Amid COVID-19 Concerns

Amid COVID-19 concerns, the NFL will not hold a supplemental draft in 2020.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

NFL to Reduce Preseason, Chargers to Host Rams for SoFi Stadium Debut

The NFL plans to cut the first and last week from the preseason schedule, making the Chargers' exhibition matchup with the Rams as their first action of 2020.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

How Keenan Allen Helped the Chiefs Win Super Bowl LIV

Sammy Watkins credited Davante Adams for helping him beat Richard Sherman in Super Bowl LIV, but the credit should go to the Chargers wideout Keenan Allen.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

NFLPA Requires Agents to Educate Clients on COVID-19 Risks

The NFLPA issued a directive to agents to educate their clients on the risks associated with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers Great LaDainian Tomlinson Lists Junior Seau as Top Teammate

Chargers great LaDainian Tomlinson ranked Junior Seau as his favorite teammate of all-time.

Jason B. Hirschhorn