NFL to Limit Media Access to Training Camp

The NFL plans to limit the number of media members able to access team facilities during training camp this year as well as the manner in which journalists can report on practices. The league sent out a version of its new media protocol over the weekend.

"Media access to Club facilities will be limited for the 2020 Training Camp and Preseason and subject to all NFL-NFLPA medical and facility protocols related to COVID-19," the media protocol read. "All media personnel with access to the club facility, which includes club local media, in-house media, or network television broadcast partners, must adhere to all NFL-NFLPA medical and facility protocols as a condition of access."

The protocol further stipulates that only four "Tier 2M" credentialed reporters can observe practice on a given day and cannot tweet and publicize any observations during those sessions. The Pro Football Writers of America has since pushed back on the number of reporters allowed to observe practice, claiming that the league will allow up to 10 individuals per day to access the field and media room.

Regardless, the NFL's protocol bars the in-person player interviews and scrums that typically occur during camp. Instead, all such access will occur virtually. Media access across the league has occurred over video and conference calls since club facilities shut down in March. It remains unclear whether the policy will ultimately extend into the regular season and, if so, for how long.

While fans might not care about media policies, that access directly affects the type of variety of coverage they receive. Reports can and will come out of press conferences and group video calls, but some of the most interesting stories began as informal conversations.

The continued presence of the coronavirus makes such interactions impossible for the present time, but it comes at a cost.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH