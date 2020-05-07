ChargerReport
Top Stories
News
Game Day

NFL Lays Out Protocol for Reopening Team Facilities

Jason B. Hirschhorn

While the NFL season remains months away, the league office has begun the process of reopening team facilities in anticipation. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the league sent out a memo to all teams instructing them to install protocols for reopening this month. Those protocols include consent from local government officials, the establishment of an infection response team, social distancing measures, temperature screenings, and more.

"Clubs should take steps to have these protocols in place by Friday, May 15 in anticipation of being advised when club facilities will formally reopen," Goodell said in the memo, which also stipulated that players would not have access to team facilities during the first phase of the reopening process. Additionally, only half of a club's employees could step foot into the facility on a given day with a max number set at 75.

While the league has clear ideas of what the reopening of club facilities will look like, the NFLPA also has a say in when and how that process will unfold. The two sides have remained in regular contact over that matter since the league closed all team faculties earlier in the offseason.

The memo comes directly ahead of the NFL's regular-season schedule release which takes place Thursday evening. The league anticipates playing a full slate of games with fans in attendance, though health and safety concerns could force a delay of the season or a cancellation of contests. The NFL will make those determinations at a later point when it has more information as to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

No Chargers Super Bowl Matchup Has Better Than 125/1 Odds

At least for now, the Chargers face long odds to reach a Super Bowl regardless of opponent.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Frank Reich: Working with Philip Rivers Again 'Like Riding a Bike'

Colts coach Frank Reich feels Philip Rivers' transition into his offensive system has gone well due to their familiarity with one another.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

NFL Power Rankings: Chargers Still Back of League Following Draft

The Chargers' 2020 draft class did not convince ESPN's power-rankings curators to place them among the NFL's top teams.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

by

Mc Dad

Chargers Add RB Derrick Gore to 90-Man Roster

The Chargers continue to tinker with their rocker, adding running back Derrick Gore on Tuesday.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers Tab Pep Hamilton as QB Coach, Finalizing Staff

The Chargers hiring Pep Hamilton as quarterbacks coach, finalizing the offseason changes to the coaching staff in the process.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Former Chargers QB Philip Rivers Had Sixth Most Dropped Picks in 2019

Philip Rivers totaled 20 interceptions last season, but he could have produced eight more if not for drops by the defense.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers LB Kenneth Murray Plays like Madden 'Create-a-Player'

Kenneth Murray's position coach from Oklahoma compares him to a created player in Madden.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Bronco Mendenhall: Chargers WR Joe Reed a 'One-Size-Fits-All' Weapon

New Chargers wide receiver Joe Reed received a major endorsement from his former college coach, Bronco Mendenhall.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

NFL Not Expecting International Games in 2020

The NFL doesn't expect to play games outside of United States borders in 2020 due to the coronavirus.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

NFL 2020 Schedule Release to Include Full 17 Weeks

The NFL plans to start on time and will release a full 17-week, 16-game schedule later this month.

Jason B. Hirschhorn