NFL Lays Out Protocol for Reopening Team Facilities

While the NFL season remains months away, the league office has begun the process of reopening team facilities in anticipation. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the league sent out a memo to all teams instructing them to install protocols for reopening this month. Those protocols include consent from local government officials, the establishment of an infection response team, social distancing measures, temperature screenings, and more.

"Clubs should take steps to have these protocols in place by Friday, May 15 in anticipation of being advised when club facilities will formally reopen," Goodell said in the memo, which also stipulated that players would not have access to team facilities during the first phase of the reopening process. Additionally, only half of a club's employees could step foot into the facility on a given day with a max number set at 75.

While the league has clear ideas of what the reopening of club facilities will look like, the NFLPA also has a say in when and how that process will unfold. The two sides have remained in regular contact over that matter since the league closed all team faculties earlier in the offseason.

The memo comes directly ahead of the NFL's regular-season schedule release which takes place Thursday evening. The league anticipates playing a full slate of games with fans in attendance, though health and safety concerns could force a delay of the season or a cancellation of contests. The NFL will make those determinations at a later point when it has more information as to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH