NFL to Play Two Games in Mexico Over Next Two Years

MIAMI -- The NFL's efforts to establish a footprint in Mexico will continue over the next few seasons. Speaking at a pre-Super Bowl press conference, commissioner Roger Goodell announced that the league would play two more games in Mexico over the next two years as part of the NFL International Series. The league will reveal with the participating teams over the next 60 days.

The NFL scheduled four regular-season games in Mexico City's Estadio Azteca since 2016, though not all have gone as planned. After successful attempts in 2016 and 2017, the league had to relocate a Nov. 19, 2018 tilt between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum due to field conditions.

The league returned to Estadio Azteca this past season for a matchup between the Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers. To prevent another last-minute relocation, the NFL pushed for the installation of a new drainage and irrigation system at the stadium and prevented any concert or soccer match from taking place at the venue from the start of the month until the Chiefs-Chargers game. The field conditions eventually met NFL standards, though players complained of poor footing after the contest.

Still, the NFL feels strongly enough about the Mexico games to overlook the issues with the turf. Goodell and the league office have prioritized expanding the game's footprint internationally, playing games, both in the preseason and regular season, at stadiums in the United Kingdom and other countries. Those too have encountered issues, with an exhibition between the Oakland Raiders and Green Bay Packers taking place on a shortened field due to safety concerns in the end zones.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH