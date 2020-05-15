ChargerReport
Top Stories
News
Game Day

NFL to Propose Draft Incentives for Teams Hiring Minority Head Coaches

Jason B. Hirschhorn

The NFL has long acknowledged its issues with hiring minority candidates for head-coaching positions. However, by most accounts, has not done enough to push teams to expand their pool of candidates.

The "Rooney Rule," a policy named after deceased Pittsburgh Steelers owner Dan Rooney, requires clubs to interview at least one minority candidate from outside the organization for vacancies at head coach and general manager. While this approach has resulted in some minority hires -- most notably the Steelers' decision to bring on Mike Tomlin in 2007 -- it has resulted in far more apparent box-checking interviews rather than genuine opportunities to impress team brass. Even attempts to strengthen the rule have not resulted in any significant progress; only one of the five head-coaching vacancies this offseason went to a minority candidate.

"There's no reason to expect we're going to have a different outcome next year without [changes to the hiring policy] and we've already begun engaging in those changes. Not just with our diversity committee, not just with the Fritz Pollard Alliance, but others. And trying to figure out what steps we could take next that would lead to better outcomes."

Those needed changes might arrive this offseason as the league plans to propose significant draft incentives to clubs that hire minority head coaches along with removing barriers for interviews for coordinator positions, according to a new report by NFL Network's Jim Trotter.

Under the proposal, teams hiring minority head coaches would receive a bump of six slots in the third round of the draft following that coach's first season at the helm. Clubs would move up 10 slots in the third round for hiring a person of color as its primary football executive (typically the general manager, but titles can vary). A franchise that hires minority candidates for a head coach and general manager in the same year would receive a combined boost of 16 slots, enough to improve a third-round draft choice into a second depending on the original slot.

While those incentives appear likely to garner the most attention, the removal of anti-tampering barriers for coordinator positions could have a more significant effect on minority hiring in the long term. Though teams submit requests to interview head-coaching candidates with other clubs, those do not technically require permission. However, employers can block interview requests for assistant positions. Landing jobs as a quarterbacks coach or offensive coordinator has proven effective at fast-tracking careers, and currently few minorities fill those positions.

"It's no secret that if you're tied to the quarterback, your chances of becoming a coordinator and eventually a head coach -- that's the quickest path," the Los Angeles Chargers' Anthony Lynn, one of the four current minority head coaches, said earlier in May. "I don't necessarily agree with that, but that's kind of the way the NFL has been going about their business."

Whether the proposals can pass a vote of the owners remains uncertain. However, the NFL understands that it has a major issue with hiring, one that has grown into a PR problem under increasing public and media scrutiny. While these propositions might seem extreme to some, half measures have not proven effective in the past. Absent a new plan, little reason exists to expect any meaningful change.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sports Illustrated Ranks Chargers No. 1 Among New Uniforms

The Chargers' new getups finished No. 1 on Sports Illustrated's ranking of the 2020 class of NFL uniforms.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers CB Chris Harris Posted Best Yards Per Target from 2010-19

When the Chargers signed Chris Harris Jr. this offseason, they added the corner with the best yards-per-target clip of any over the past decade.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers' Isaac Rochell: Defense 'Can Be Lights Out' in 2020

Chargers defensive lineman Isaac Rochell believes the defense can play "lights out" in 2020 due to returning stars and additions made during the offseason.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers' Tyrod Taylor Has Estimated 75.7% Chance of Starting Week 1

The Chargers' head coach and GM have said Tyrod Taylor has a strong chance of winning the starting QB job. One site estimates his chances at 75.7%.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers' Win Total Groupings Released

One oddsmaker sees the Chargers as most likely to finish 2020 between five and nine wins.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers' Mike Pouncey Cleared by Doctors Who Performed Neck Surgery

Chargers center Mike Pouncey says the doctors who performed neck surgery on him last year have given him clearance to play.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Odds Released on Whether NFL's Week 1 Games will Feature Fans

One NFL oddsmaker estimates that Week 1's games have a one in four chance of featuring no fans in the stands.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers' Derwin James Makes Pro Football Focus' Top 25 Under 25

Pro Football Focus ranked Chargers do-it-all defensive back Derwin James as the No. 4 overall player in the NFL under the age of 25.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

by

Footballfan55

Chargers to Travel More Than 25,000 Miles in 2020

The Chargers will travel nearly 10,000 miles more than the Chiefs in 2020, the largest discrepancy between two division rivals this season.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers' Kenneth Murray Preparing to Handle Defensive Play Calls

Chargers rookie linebacker Kenneth Murray says he can handle the defensive play calls as a rookie if called upon.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

by

Footballfan55