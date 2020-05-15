NFL to Propose Draft Incentives for Teams Hiring Minority Head Coaches

The NFL has long acknowledged its issues with hiring minority candidates for head-coaching positions. However, by most accounts, has not done enough to push teams to expand their pool of candidates.

The "Rooney Rule," a policy named after deceased Pittsburgh Steelers owner Dan Rooney, requires clubs to interview at least one minority candidate from outside the organization for vacancies at head coach and general manager. While this approach has resulted in some minority hires -- most notably the Steelers' decision to bring on Mike Tomlin in 2007 -- it has resulted in far more apparent box-checking interviews rather than genuine opportunities to impress team brass. Even attempts to strengthen the rule have not resulted in any significant progress; only one of the five head-coaching vacancies this offseason went to a minority candidate.

"There's no reason to expect we're going to have a different outcome next year without [changes to the hiring policy] and we've already begun engaging in those changes. Not just with our diversity committee, not just with the Fritz Pollard Alliance, but others. And trying to figure out what steps we could take next that would lead to better outcomes."

Those needed changes might arrive this offseason as the league plans to propose significant draft incentives to clubs that hire minority head coaches along with removing barriers for interviews for coordinator positions, according to a new report by NFL Network's Jim Trotter.

Under the proposal, teams hiring minority head coaches would receive a bump of six slots in the third round of the draft following that coach's first season at the helm. Clubs would move up 10 slots in the third round for hiring a person of color as its primary football executive (typically the general manager, but titles can vary). A franchise that hires minority candidates for a head coach and general manager in the same year would receive a combined boost of 16 slots, enough to improve a third-round draft choice into a second depending on the original slot.

While those incentives appear likely to garner the most attention, the removal of anti-tampering barriers for coordinator positions could have a more significant effect on minority hiring in the long term. Though teams submit requests to interview head-coaching candidates with other clubs, those do not technically require permission. However, employers can block interview requests for assistant positions. Landing jobs as a quarterbacks coach or offensive coordinator has proven effective at fast-tracking careers, and currently few minorities fill those positions.

"It's no secret that if you're tied to the quarterback, your chances of becoming a coordinator and eventually a head coach -- that's the quickest path," the Los Angeles Chargers' Anthony Lynn, one of the four current minority head coaches, said earlier in May. "I don't necessarily agree with that, but that's kind of the way the NFL has been going about their business."

Whether the proposals can pass a vote of the owners remains uncertain. However, the NFL understands that it has a major issue with hiring, one that has grown into a PR problem under increasing public and media scrutiny. While these propositions might seem extreme to some, half measures have not proven effective in the past. Absent a new plan, little reason exists to expect any meaningful change.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH