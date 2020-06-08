NFL, NFLPA Squabble Over Players Returning to Club Facilities

As the anticipated start of training camp approaches, the NFL continues to push toward reopening facilities. After previously sending out guidelines for how coaches and non-football staff could return to work, the league has now begun discussing how and when players might join them.

Monday morning, the NFL commissioner Roger Goodell sent a memo to all 32 teams detailing the protocol for returning players to club facilities. The guidelines include limits on the number of people in restricted areas of the facility and place employees, including players, into three tiers. The memo also includes guidelines for physical distancing, mask requirements, and other health and safety measures.

But while the memo says the league has "worked closely with the NFLPA" to develop the protocols, the players union claims it did not receive any notice about the decision. In a tweet, Cleveland Browns center and NFLPA president JC Tretter cautioned players to "be wary of any updates or information about returning to work from the league or your team." The union has previously taken issue with the NFL's approach to return guidelines as well.

While the two sides do not appear to agree on exactly how players will return, they will have to come to some kind of settlement in order for training camps to begin later this year. Typically, players report to camp near the end of July with practices beginning in earnest in early August. Those dates, as well as timing for any other NFL-related activity, could move this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH