ChargerReport
Top Stories
Game Day
News

NFL, NFLPA Anticipate Players Opting Out of 2020 Season

Jason B. Hirschhorn

With the COVID-19 pandemic still a presence in American life, numerous athletes in sports leagues planning to begin play in the coming weeks. That trend could soon make its way to the NFL despite its regular season not scheduled to kick off until Sept. 10.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the NFL and NFLPA anticipate players opting out of the upcoming season due to the pandemic. Players would need to make their decisions on whether to participate by a certain date that the league and union have yet to determine.

"My understanding is both the union and the league intend to have an opt-out for players who have either a pre-existing condition, family with pre-existing conditions, just general concerns over COVID-19, and would not want to play this season," Pelissero said Wednesday. "General managers were told on a call earlier this week there would be a specific date by which players would need to opt-out. That date is still to be determined."

It remains unclear if the opt-out date would arrive before or after the start of training camps which, barring a change in plans, will begin on July 28 for the Los Angeles Chargers and most other clubs. Similarly, teams do not yet know what will happen with those who initially commit to play in 2020 but change their minds after the deadline.

Another major issue pertains to contracts. While a player who opts against participating in 2020 would not earn their salary and bonuses, a year of the contract could still conceivably toll. That matter would not only impact free agency in the future but would also have ramifications for player eligibility and benefits in the NFL's pension plan. Those issues will require additional negotiation between the league and union.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SoFi Stadium Worker Dies Due to 'Personal Health Related Cause'

A worker on the SoFi Stadium construction site died Tuesday, the second fatality related to the project this year.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Ex-Chargers RB Melvin Gordon Compares Phillip Lindsay to Austin Ekeler

Former Chargers running back Melvin Gordon sees a lot of Austin Ekeler in new teammate Phillip Lindsay.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

NFL Training Camp to Start on Time, Preseason Still in Question

The NFL still plans to open training camp later this month but the fight over the preseason continues.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Patrick Mahomes to Sign 10-Year Extension, Resetting QB Market

Patrick Mahomes has agreed to a 10-year that will keep him in the Los Angeles Chargers' division for the foreseeable future.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

NFL to Limit Media Access to Training Camp

The NFL plans to limit reporter access during training camp and the preseason due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

NFL Training Camps Could Include Only 80 Players

The NFLPA reportedly wants rosters in training camp reduced to 80 players, down from 90.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers' Hunter Henry No. 1 Among Tight Ends in Passing Metric

Quarterbacks have posted a higher passer rating when targeting Hunter Henry since 2016 than any other qualifying tight end.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

NFLPA Against Playing Preseason Games Amid COVID-19 Resurgence

The NFLPA will recommend against playing any preseason games this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

SoFi Stadium Nearly Complete, Giant 4K Video Board Installed

The construction of SoFi Stadium reached another milestone after workers fully raised its 4K end-to-end video board to the rafters.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Dr. Fauci: NFL's Outlook in a 'State of Flux' Due to COVID-19 Surge

The leading epidemiologist, Dr. Anthony Fauci, doesn't feel comfortable setting expectations for sports later this year due to the resurgence of COVID-19.

Jason B. Hirschhorn