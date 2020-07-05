NFL Training Camps Could Include Only 80 Players

The NFL and NFLPA continue to negotiate over what will and will not happen during training camps later this month (or whenever players ultimately report). Much remains in flux, including the number of people allowed on the premises.

That limit could bleed over into each team's roster, as the players union hopes to reduce the number from the typical 90 amount to just 80, according to a report from NBC Sports.

The reason for limiting the number of players seems fairly straightforward. With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic surging across the country, reducing the number of people capable of transmitting the virus increases the safety and security of the players, coaches, and other club personnel. In California, one of the earliest states to commit to a stay-at-home order and once considered a success story of the pandemic, positives tests for the virus have surged in recent weeks and could continue to climb following the weekend of Independence Day.

The roster limit could also benefit veterans. With fewer opportunities for rookies and inexperienced players to prove themselves due to the lack of practice time and the likelihood of a diminished or eliminated preseason, those with established roles and skill sets will enter camp with a decided advantage. To that end, teams above the proposed 80-man roster limit will look to retain those with stronger chances of making the roster and slashing those, like undrafted free agents, with less optimistic outlooks.

All of which underscores the argument that the league will miss out on this year's Austin Ekeler, the undrafted free agent that carves out a roster spot as a rookie and develops into a meaningful contributor. Not since the lockout of 2011 have those players dealt with so many obstacles, and this year's hurdles threaten more than just their football careers.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH